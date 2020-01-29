2020 Super Bowl bets: the best odds of the halftime show, from J-Lo songs to guest appearances

The Super Bowl halftime show is the greatest stage for any artist. Not only do they have tens of thousands of people watching all their movements in person, but they are also broadcast to a worldwide audience of more than 100 million people.

Over the years, we have seen great and not so good performances on this stage, but we should be in the first one this year, as Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will share the spotlight for Super Bowl 54. You can bet on which songs Each artist will perform and what we will see in Miami on Super Bowl Sunday.

2020 Super Bowl betting: halftime show

Will Jennifer Lopez or Shakira first address the audience in Spanish?

This is an interesting accessory. Both artists are bilingual, and both Lopez and Shakira will surely speak Spanish at some point during their sets since they are in Miami. However, it seems likely that both artists will first address the crowd in English before switching to Spanish at some point. Since the Super Bowl is predominantly attended by people who only speak English, it would be a great turn to see any of the artists change the script, so the "No,quot; is a solid bet.

Which Jennifer Lopez song will be performed first?

Let's make +300 sound

Jenny of the block +500

Live It Up +500

On the floor +500

Money +600

The Ring +700

Waiting for tonight +800

If you had my love +900

Do the right thing +1000

Love costs nothing +1200

Which Shakira song will be performed first?

Whenever +250

Dare (La La La) +300

Torture +400

I can't forget to forget you +500

Waka Waka (This time for Africa) +600

Beautiful liar +1000

Crazy +1000

She Wolf +1200

The Bicycle +1500

If you leave +2000

There is no reason to bet two of the five favorites on this list. Dare and Waka Waka were Shakira's songs for the World Cup, and it is very unlikely that he will use them for the Super Bowl. It would not make sense to use those two songs as they are linked to football, so take a look at the extra value in distant shots like Beautiful Liar and She Wolf.

What song will close the halftime show?

Live It Up +200

Whenever +250

I don't remember forgetting you +350

Let's make noise +500

On the floor +600

Will "Miami,quot; by Will Smith be interpreted as a cover?

This song of the 1990s was never successful like other songs that specifically praise a city, and Will Smith has distanced himself from both the song and his rap career. With that in mind, we are unlikely to hear any of the artists cover the song, especially since both Shakira and J-Lo have various catalogs after more than two decades of success.

Will a soccer ball be used as an accessory?

Will Alex Rodriguez show during the halftime show?

Will DJ Khaled make an appearance on stage?

Will any singer take Pepsi?

Will Enrique Iglesias appear on stage?

Will Gerard Piqué show during the halftime show?

Gloria Estefan will appear on stage?

Will Jay-Z show during the halftime show?

Will Ricky Martin appear on stage?

Will Rihanna appear on stage?

Will Pitbull appear on stage?

Of all the people who could appear alongside Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull is the most likely to be seen. Mr. Worldwide is a constant presence in events that unite the world of entertainment and sports, and has recently collaborated with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez on separate songs. Pitbull loves Miami and named his record label 305 as the area code of the city, so it is very likely to be on stage at some point.

Will Will Smith make a stage appearance?

Shakira and Jennifer López will sing in Spanish?

Will there be a closet malfunction?

We will never see a malfunction of the costumes in the Super Bowl again. After Janet Jackson's career drifted into Super Bowl XXXVIII because of the scandal called "Nipplegate," no artist will want to risk damaging his image by being too obscene. This is four percent free.