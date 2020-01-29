14 years old, a member of the Atlanta gang boasted of & # 39; I Shot Pizza Delivery Man & # 39; LIVE !!

De’Quandre Weaver, a fourteen-year-old Atlanta gang member, was convicted last fall for shooting a pizza delivery man. Condemning it was easy, because the teenage gangster entered Facebook Live and confessed to the shooting.

He can be heard bragging at the camera, saying "I shot the n * gga,quot; while waving a gun.

Here is the video: the warning contains graphic content

Police say De & # 39; Quandre and two other teenagers ordered pizza from an abandoned "trap house,quot; in Atlanta. When the 20-year-old driver arrived, he was attacked and shot three times, police said. Despite being seriously injured, the driver managed to escape.

In court, prosecutors played a cell video of De & # 39; Quandre boasting about the shooting and robbery shortly after it happened. That was enough, and De & # 39; Quandre pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years. He pleaded guilty to armed robbery, kidnapping of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with intent to murder, participation in criminal activities of street gangs, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony And a simple battery.

The district attorney recently released the video of De & # 39; Quandre's confession.

Here is the video: the warning contains graphic content