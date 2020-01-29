Home Entertainment 14 years old, a member of the Atlanta gang boasted of &...

14 years old, a member of the Atlanta gang boasted of & # 39; I Shot Pizza Delivery Man & # 39; LIVE !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

De’Quandre Weaver, a fourteen-year-old Atlanta gang member, was convicted last fall for shooting a pizza delivery man. Condemning it was easy, because the teenage gangster entered Facebook Live and confessed to the shooting.

He can be heard bragging at the camera, saying "I shot the n * gga,quot; while waving a gun.

Here is the video: the warning contains graphic content

Police say De & # 39; Quandre and two other teenagers ordered pizza from an abandoned "trap house,quot; in Atlanta. When the 20-year-old driver arrived, he was attacked and shot three times, police said. Despite being seriously injured, the driver managed to escape.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©