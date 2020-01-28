Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Hong Kong limits travel to reduce the outbreak

As the number of known cases of Wuhan's coronavirus increased by almost 60 percent from Monday night to Tuesday, Carrie Lam, executive director of Hong Kong, said the territory would strictly limit travelers from mainland China starting Thursday.

The move followed days of growing pressure from health workers, experts and even legislators who support Ms. Lam's government, and reflected distrust of the continent, as evidenced by recent protests and the SARS crisis of 2003 , in which almost 300 people died in Hong Kong. alone.

Elsewhere, officials in Germany and Japan reported the first known cases of virus transmission from person to person, which means that countries should now worry not only about quarantining infected travelers, but also about preventing the virus spread within its borders.

Toll: At least 106 people died, China said on Tuesday, and the number of cases rose to 4,515 on Tuesday, from 2,835 on Monday, according to the National Health Commission. The youngest confirmed case is a 9-month-old girl in Beijing.