Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

As the number of known cases of Wuhan's coronavirus increased by almost 60 percent from Monday night to Tuesday, Carrie Lam, executive director of Hong Kong, said the territory would strictly limit travelers from mainland China starting Thursday.
The move followed days of growing pressure from health workers, experts and even legislators who support Ms. Lam's government, and reflected distrust of the continent, as evidenced by recent protests and the SARS crisis of 2003 , in which almost 300 people died in Hong Kong. alone.
Elsewhere, officials in Germany and Japan reported the first known cases of virus transmission from person to person, which means that countries should now worry not only about quarantining infected travelers, but also about preventing the virus spread within its borders.
Toll: At least 106 people died, China said on Tuesday, and the number of cases rose to 4,515 on Tuesday, from 2,835 on Monday, according to the National Health Commission. The youngest confirmed case is a 9-month-old girl in Beijing.
Whats Next: China has extended the Lunar New Year holiday until February 3, and some major cities have gone further, asking companies not to open until next week.
Britain declines to ban Huawei
The Chinese telecommunications giant. It may be part of Britain's new high-speed 5G wireless network, the British government said, despite intense US arguments that Huawei could be used by the Chinese government as a channel for control and surveillance.
Both the United States and China, competing for technological supremacy, had tried to influence Britain's decision. A Trump administration official said the United States was "disappointed."
The decision did not name Huawei, specifying instead that "high-risk providers,quot; that present "greater security and resistance risks for UK telecommunications networks,quot; could provide equipment in some parts of the network, such as antennas and stations base, but not parts of the nerve center as servers.
Transcendence: Britain's membership in the so-called Five Eyes intelligence exchange group, along with Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States, gives the decision an additional meaning. And it occurs when Germany is also deciding whether to work with Huawei.
The balancing act of Boris Johnson: The prime minister is Risking a crack with President Trump before negotiating a new trade agreement with the United States, but the potential of 5G makes the gains of an agreement seem insignificant.
How an N.B.A. the star dazzled Asia too
During his two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant He played an important role in the international expansion of the basketball league.
His stature as an international celebrity, perfected by both the N.B.A. and Nike, crystallized during the opening ceremony of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, when it was surrounded by other athletes. In China, he usually had the highest sales of shoes and shirts.
Bryant was a frequent visitor to China for basketball camps and promotional stops, and appeared in commercials, as one with Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou. It was also popular in the Philippines.
The investigation: All possible causes of the helicopter accident on Sunday that killed Bryant and eight other people are still being considered, but the slopes around the destination of the flight near Los Angeles were engulfed in an almost blinding fog at that time. The helicopter was not carrying a cockpit voice recorder, and federal investigators are not expected to reach a conclusion for months. Here are the latest updates.
Another angle: We talked to a high school teacher that Bryant considered a mentor and "muse,quot; about his remarkable friendship: "He has left a void," he said.
Long awaited, Trump's peace plan favors Israel
President Trump unveiled his peace plan in the Middle East on Tuesday in the presence of only one party in the conflict, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.
What Mr. Trump called a "win-win,quot; The proposal would give Israel most of what it has sought and create a Palestinian state with limited sovereignty. The Palestinian leadership immediately rejected the plan, which dismisses the idea of a full-fledged Palestinian state.
Analysts saw the document as a distraction offered by a president under political trial who works with a prime minister under criminal indictment.
The details: The plan would guarantee Israeli control of a unified Jerusalem as its capital and would not require it to uproot the West Bank settlements. Trump promised to provide $ 50 billion in international financing for the new Palestinian entity and open an embassy there.
In the political trial: The president's legal team made his last oral arguments on Tuesday. Senators will now have 16 hours to ask questions on each side.
Friday is expected to vote if witnesses should be heard at the trial, and some Republican senators appear to be in favor of calling John Bolton, the former national security adviser whose book manuscript corroborates a central accusation: that Mr Trump politically linked Ukrainian military aid motivated investigations
Japan skaters come out of the shadows
Japan has an Olympic skate team that probably wins more medals than any other country in the first competition of this type. But most of its members would not dream of taking their boards on the streets of Japan, where the sport has long been seen as a hobby of rebel children.
This year's Summer Olympics could give its Japanese fans something new: daily acceptance
India: A state visit by President Trump is scheduled for late February, according to Indian officials. The visit could be seen as a support for the recent policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that have deeply divided India and triggered deadly protests across the country.
Belgian King: After a DNA test ordered by the court to resolve a decade-old paternity claim, King Alberto II, 85, admitted that he was the biological father of artist Delphine Boël, 51, who for a long time He said it was conceived during an affair between his mother. and Albert before ascending the throne.
Snapshot: Above, a Syrian asylum seeker in a migrant camp in the part of Cyprus controlled by Turkey. The little island now It houses the majority of refugees per capita in the European Union, the result of a loophole in their irritating political situation.
What we are seeing: These photos in the Atlantic of locust swarms in East Africa. "For those who keep track of the plagues that plague the planet," writes Andrea Kannapell, the editor of Briefings.
Come on: Momcations, a getaway designed for tired mothers, is on the rise. While some see it as speculation, others say it is a sign that "the mainstream tells mothers that they deserve a break."
Smarter life: Breaking with a therapist can be stressful. But doing it with these tips in mind can turn it into a growth opportunity.
Reporting in Wuhan
Chris Buckley, our chief correspondent for China, reports this week from the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Mike Ives, from the Briefings team, talked to Chris on the phone.
How is it with these unprecedented restrictions?
It can be difficult to imagine how thoroughly people have withdrawn from the streets and from public life. I had to cross one of the great bridges through the Yangtze to inform me. And there it was, on one of these Chinese shared bicycles that are everywhere, on an almost completely empty bridge, spanning one of the largest cities in China, crossing its largest river. And there were only two other people on the bridge.
Many people wonder how long the closure can last. Even now people are worried about the jobs they may lose, the businesses that will close, the school semesters that could be lost.
You have reported that anger in Chinese social networks it's intense
Yes, and you hear that here too. People burst with a kind of anger and exasperation about how it was that this dangerous pathogen was among them, but they did not understand, in many cases, how serious it was or what was happening until the city was closed.
But that is leaved by a feeling among many people that the most urgent thing is overcome this crisis – so that as few people die as possible and life can return to a normal type as soon as possible.
What else are you seeing there?
You see a combination of reactions when you approach people to talk. First, there is a natural caution when approaching someone. But once you reassure them (it's outside, at a distance of about 10 feet), they can be very open and also very generous.
How does that compare with the answer you usually get?
The reaction you get as a foreign reporter varies a lot in China. But I think that these circumstances, in which people feel that, and, in a sense, we are all in this together, and that you are also experiencing this in some way, make it easier to create that connection.
