Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Will Republicans call witnesses?
While President Trump's lawyers open the third day of his defense today, an important question hangs over Washington: will the Republican-controlled Senate accept hearing testimony from witnesses?
Some key Republicans seem to be getting closer and closer to citing John Bolton, Trump's overthrown national security adviser, to testify. His new apparent position comes after The Times revealed that Bolton wrote in an unpublished manuscript that the president had told him he wanted to continue freezing $ 391 million in aid to Ukraine until the officials there investigated the Democrats.
Trump's argument: The lawyers of the president maintain that the retention of the aid was separated from the requests for investigation and that he insisted on the investigations for concern about corruption in Ukraine.
Whats Next: Bolton has said he would testify at Trump's impeachment trial if asked. The Senate will vote if it will call witnesses after Trump's legal team finishes his defense, most likely this week. Here are the latest updates.
The coronavirus spreads to Germany, as the death toll in China increases
Health authorities confirmed today that At least 106 people had died so far from the dangerous coronavirus, a day after Germany reported on its first confirmed case. Here is the latest.
The United States has chartered a flight to repatriate consular staff members and other US citizens today from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus originated. France also plans to evacuate its citizens, who must spend 14 days in quarantine once they are at home.
Related: The spread of the virus has scared the world markets, as investors unload shares and move to traditional shelters such as gold.
Remembering Kobe Bryant
Fans and celebrities from around the world are mourning the death of Kobe Bryant, 41, a basketball legend who dominates the sport for more than two decades. Here is the latest.
Thousands of people attended the memorials of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the other seven people who were aboard a helicopter that crashed on Sunday outside Los Angeles.
The National Basketball Association has postponed a game scheduled for tonight at the local stadium of Bryant's former team, Los Angeles Lakers. And in Italy, where he lived as a child, the national basketball federation plans to keep a moment of silence during each game this week.
Evaluate a tragedy: Sam Dolnick, a Times editor, writes that Bryant's death "was a devastating reminder that basketball is just a game, and the real world is getting closer than you like."
In the court: Bryant's genius as an offensive player was that he exhausted his opponents before himself, writes Michael Powell, our Sports of The Times columnist.
Complex legacy: An accusation of sexual assault in 2003 against Bryant changed the number of people who saw him, but remained very popular.
If you have 8 minutes, it's worth it
The hacker who pointed to Isabel dos Santos
For years, the Portuguese hacker behind the Football Leaks platform angered football teams, agents and regulators by releasing looted internal documents and secret agreements.
Unknown to his critics, the hacker, Rui Pinto, above, was also preparing to They filter documents related to Isabel dos Santos, the richest woman in Africa and the daughter of the former president of Angola.
You can now face charges of embezzlement. Mr. Pinto's lawyers say that everything is thanks to his client, who was arrested in Budapest and extradited to Portugal last year.
This is what is happening most.
Libya: The fight and arms shipments have resumed amidst the collapse of a ceasefire in the country's civil war, a few days after world leaders met in Germany to negotiate a truce.
Huawei: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with senior ministers today to decide whether to ban or restrict equipment manufactured by Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. It has faced pressure from the United States to ban Huawei completely, but it is expected to grant the company a limited role in Britain's 5G network.
Auschwitz A ceremony on Monday commemorated the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the Nazi death camp in German-occupied Poland. Before allied forces could arrive, tens of thousands of weakened prisoners were forced to march in the middle of winter, with an estimated 15,000 shots or death from cold, hunger and disease.
Further encouraged by the former rector, Thomas Stanley, the villagers agreed and adhered to their agreement, even when entire families died. (Mr. Mompesson survived, apparently against his expectations, but his wife, Catherine, did not).
When the outbreak ended the following November, 260 people in Eyam had died; In most cases, that was more than half of the population.
But the lives they saved, in nearby villages and larger cities, were almost certainly thousands.
• The New York Times R,amp;D team is working in collaboration with IBM Garage on the News Provenance Project, an effort to use blockchain to make valid photo information "travel with,quot; images posted on networks social.