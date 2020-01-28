Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Will Republicans call witnesses?

While President Trump's lawyers open the third day of his defense today, an important question hangs over Washington: will the Republican-controlled Senate accept hearing testimony from witnesses?

Some key Republicans seem to be getting closer and closer to citing John Bolton, Trump's overthrown national security adviser, to testify. His new apparent position comes after The Times revealed that Bolton wrote in an unpublished manuscript that the president had told him he wanted to continue freezing $ 391 million in aid to Ukraine until the officials there investigated the Democrats.

Trump's argument: The lawyers of the president maintain that the retention of the aid was separated from the requests for investigation and that he insisted on the investigations for concern about corruption in Ukraine.

Whats Next: Bolton has said he would testify at Trump's impeachment trial if asked. The Senate will vote if it will call witnesses after Trump's legal team finishes his defense, most likely this week. Here are the latest updates.