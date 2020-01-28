YOU. Publish the most moving tributes to wife Tiny Harris and all her children after the premature deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant

%MINIFYHTML3fb8f1b84db4c6d8e42e8278521eb54f11% %MINIFYHTML3fb8f1b84db4c6d8e42e8278521eb54f12%

Although tragic and inconvenient, the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter has led many people to show and tell their loved ones how much they love and appreciate them. That said, it seems that the same can be said of T.I. who turned to social networks to share a series of tributes to his family members.

The rapper and the actor wanted to show the world how proud each and every member of his family really is, while crying the sudden and surprising death of the basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter.

Therefore, he honored his wife, Tiny Harris, as well as their children: King, Heiress, Major, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah and Zonnique.

Tiny's post was full of beautiful pictures of the married couple and, next to them, TIP wrote: love I love you, Mrs. H. I couldn't imagine living in a world without you … or letting you and the children have Than live without me I am determined to make you happy by any means necessary. "

It's great to hear that since the rapper previously cheated on his wife and almost divorced for that.

The next post was about her daughters and included many sweet photos.

In the caption, the proud father wrote: ‘I love them more than what my vocabulary will allow me to express. (They are) strong, bright, stubborn and independent young women. Forgive me for all the imperfections that cause misunderstanding between us, rest assured that you will NEVER find yourself in a place (that is) too high or too low for me to catch you when you fall. I just can't let another second go by without letting you know while we're still here in this life together. "

Finally, he also paid tribute to his children, writing that: ‘each one represents in some way different parts of me that you have made yours. I am impressed by his growth and maturity and honored to guide, guide and direct him as he learns to master his destiny. I love you all more than you know. "



