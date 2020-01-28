YOU. Promotes the request that Kobe Bryant be added to the NBA logo

More than 1.5 million people are preparing the petition to use the image of Kobe Bryant as the new official NBA logo. So far, more than 1.5 million people signed this.

As you know, Kobe is considered one of the best basketball players in the history of the game, and he died this Sunday along with his daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven other people in a helicopter crash.

CNN revealed that, writing on Change.org, the petition's founder, Nick M, said the following:

"With the premature and unexpected death of the great Kobe Bryant, sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize it forever as the new NBA logo."

Rapper T.I. He is heartbroken, and is also supporting this request, and posted the following on his social media account.

Some people told Tip that they had already signed this petition, and others said that the logo should not be changed: there are more incredible players and, in their opinion, a change like this would not be fair to them.

CNN also revealed that the current logo was designed by Alan Siegel and features the silhouette of another great LA Lakers player, Jerry West. He is now 81 years old.

West also shared a sincere tribute to Bryant after the tragic news. He said he felt he had lost a son.

"This loss of Kobe, Gianna and everyone on board is more than tragic and incomprehensible," he said.

He went on and said: love I will love Kobe forever and I will always appreciate the time I spent with him. I saw him go from being an energetic child to being the man he became, making a difference in the lives of many people. It has left the world a better place. "

The whole world is afflicted these days, and everyone is sending prayers and warm wishes to Kobe's wife, Vanessa, and their other girls.



