You mean a lot to all of us

Instagram

Expressing his anguish and devastation in an emotional tribute, the Los Angeles Lakers star promises to continue the legacy of his close friend and asks for "the strength of the heavens."

Up News Info –

Lebron James broke his silence on social media after the death of his close friend Kobe Bryant to pay an emotional tribute to the deceased athlete.

Bryant was killed along with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26. After the tragedy, countless sports stars have been paying their respects on social media, but James, who played with Bryant on two Olympic teams, took his time while trying to collect exactly what he wanted to say.

Alongside a photo montage of himself with Bryant on his Instagram page, James wrote: "I'm not ready, but here I go. Man, I'm sitting here trying to write something for this post, but every time I try I start to cry again thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship / bond / brotherhood we had! I literally heard your voice on Sunday morning before I left Philadelphia to return to Los Angeles. I didn't think a little in a million years that it would be the last conversation we had. "

"WTF! I am broken and devastated my brother! Man, I love you, big brother. My heart is with Vanessa and the children. I promise you that I will continue with your legacy! You mean so much to all of us here! " Especially #LakerNation and it is my responsibility to put this on my back and keep it up! Please give me the strength of the heavens above and take care of me! I have here! There is much more I want to say but I can't do it now because I can't get over it! Until we meet my brother again !! ".

<br />

James's last phone call with Bryant came on Sunday morning, when he called to congratulate him for taking him to third place on the all-time NBA (National Basketball Association) score list.