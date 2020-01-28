YOU. He apologizes to his wife and children: "Please forgive me for each and every one of the imperfections,quot;

Rapper T.I. He is on a tour of apology and published three separate messages for his wife, Tiny Harris, and all their children, asking them to forgive him for his imperfections and promising to protect them forever.

"Please forgive me for each and every one of the imperfections that cause misunderstanding between us … Load my mind, not my heart. You see that life can throw us curved balls and give us some very bad hands sometimes," he wrote in a message to his daughters, Deyjah Harris and Zonnique.

