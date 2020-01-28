YOU. Apologize to his daughters after the death of Kobe Bryant

Moses Robinson / WireImage
YOU. is asking for forgiveness
The rapper has turned to social networks to share a series of publications dedicated to the wife and children, after the heartbreaking deaths of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers legend died Sunday morning in a helicopter accident with his daughter and seven other people on board.
After hearing the news of Kobe's death, T.I. took Instagram to share a photo of the basketball star and the deceased Nipsey Hussle.
"LA suffers and will NEVER be the same again," T.I. wrote "The legends do not die !!!!"
The artist "Live your life,quot; later returned to social networks to share a series of messages, including a tribute to his wife, Tameka "Tiny,quot; Harris.
"I love you Mrs. H. @majorgirl imperfections, misunderstandings and everything … we have shared most of the happiest moments of our lives together," T.I. He wrote "I know that I had my moments, but … in spite of all my shortcomings and transgressions, the fact remains … You give me a thousand options and I would choose you every time."
"I couldn't imagine living in a world without you … or letting you and the children have to live without me," he continued. "I am determined to make you happy by any means necessary … LIKE OR NOT! Love, appreciate, protect, provide and all that is necessary … forever!"
YOU. He shared an Instagram post dedicated to his daughters, which included a series of photos along with an apology. As fans of the artist, T.I. He received a violent reaction at the end of last year for his controversial comments about going to the gynecologist with his daughter Deyjah Harris. He later clarified his comments on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith.
In his publication for his daughters, T.I. He apologized to his girls.
"I love them more than what my vocabulary will allow me to express. They have grown a lot in my own eyes and have become strong, bright and stubborn and independent young women," said T.I. He wrote "I am so proud of you two and I love you to infinity, more than you will ever know."
"Please forgive me for each and every one of the imperfections that cause misunderstanding between us … Load my mind, not my heart. You see that life can throw us curved balls and give us some very bad hands sometimes. But rest assured that you can NEVER find yourself too high or too low for me to be there to catch you when you fall, "IT continued. "I can't let another second go by without letting you know while we're still here in this life together … You have ALL MY LOVE FOR ALL MY LIFE … AND AFTER‼ ️"
In his tribute to his children, T.I. He wrote that he is "very proud,quot; of his boys.
"Each of you somehow represents different parts of me that have made yours. I am impressed by your growth and maturity and honored to guide you, guide you and direct you while you learn to master your destiny," he shared. "I love you all more than you know."
%MINIFYHTMLd53a2b11972426ce77f0ba3b1c4fbf6015%