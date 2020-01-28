YOU. Apologize to his daughters after the death of Kobe Bryant

YOU. is asking for forgiveness

The rapper has turned to social networks to share a series of publications dedicated to the wife and children, after the heartbreaking deaths of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers legend died Sunday morning in a helicopter accident with his daughter and seven other people on board.

After hearing the news of Kobe's death, T.I. took Instagram to share a photo of the basketball star and the deceased Nipsey Hussle.

"LA suffers and will NEVER be the same again," T.I. wrote "The legends do not die !!!!"

The artist "Live your life,quot; later returned to social networks to share a series of messages, including a tribute to his wife, Tameka "Tiny,quot; Harris.

"I love you Mrs. H. @majorgirl imperfections, misunderstandings and everything … we have shared most of the happiest moments of our lives together," T.I. He wrote "I know that I had my moments, but … in spite of all my shortcomings and transgressions, the fact remains … You give me a thousand options and I would choose you every time."