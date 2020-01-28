Year after the collapse of the dam in Brazil, the effects of pollution remain | Brazil news

%MINIFYHTMLbd2dc09400c13b209675c7c131efaf1511% %MINIFYHTMLbd2dc09400c13b209675c7c131efaf1512%

Last year, a dam operated by a Brazilian mining company collapsed, contaminating the Paraopeba River with high concentrations of iron ore residues.

The collapse of the dam produced almost 12 million cubic meters of toxic mud.

A year after the accident, environmental activists say that the effects of pollution are far from over and people get sick.

%MINIFYHTMLbd2dc09400c13b209675c7c131efaf1513% %MINIFYHTMLbd2dc09400c13b209675c7c131efaf1514%

Manuel Rapalo from Al Jazeera reports from Brumadinho.