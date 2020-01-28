World leaders react to Trump's plan for the Middle East | Israeli-Palestinian Conflict News

%MINIFYHTML712fa35de2c2b4f35d3e77d28192a29411% %MINIFYHTML712fa35de2c2b4f35d3e77d28192a29412%

The long-awaited plan for the Middle East of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, was denounced by some as "aggressive,quot; and "unilateral," while others say the initiative "could be a positive step forward."

"My vision presents a beneficial solution for both parties," he said, adding that Israeli leaders have said they will support the proposal.

This is how the world reacted to the announcement.

I ran

Iranian officials rejected the so-called peace proposal as "a plan of imposition and sanctions."

Hesameddin Ashena, an advisor to Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, said on Twitter: "This is an agreement between the Zionist regime (Israel) and the United States. Interaction with the Palestinians is not on their agenda. This is not a peace plan. but a plan of imposition and sanctions. "

Jordan

Jordan warned against the "annexation of Palestinian lands,quot; with the warning of the kingdom's Foreign Minister against the "dangerous consequences of Israeli unilateral measures aimed at imposing new realities on the ground."

Ayman Safadi called for direct negotiations that solve all the problems of the final state in a comprehensive solution in accordance with the established terms of reference, the Arab peace initiative and international law.

The establishment of the Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the basis of a two-state solution is the only path to a comprehensive and lasting peace, Safadi said in a statement.

"Jordan supports all genuine efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace that people accept," he said.

Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the US embassy in Amman to protest against Trump's plan, shouting slogans that included "No to normalization,quot; and "We will not recognize Israel."

Hamas

Sami Abu Zhuri, a Hamas official who governs the Gaza Strip, said Trump's statement was "aggressive and will cause a lot of anger."

"Trump's statement about Jerusalem is meaningless and Jerusalem will always be the land of the Palestinians," he told the Reuters news agency. "The Palestinians will face this agreement and Jerusalem will remain a Palestinian land."

Turkey

Numan Kurtulmus, vice president of the ruling party of the Justice and Development Party (AK) of Turkey, also criticized Trump's statements about Jerusalem, saying: "No, Trump! Jerusalem is the capital of the Palestinian state and the heart of the Islamic world! "

Hezbollah

Calling the plan "shame treatment," the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon said it was a very dangerous step that would have negative consequences for the future of the region, according to Al Manar TV.

He also said that the proposal would not have been possible without "complicity and betrayal,quot; of several Arab states.

Yemen Houthis

Mohammed Ali Ali-Houthi, leader of Yemen's Houthi rebels, said Trump's proposal was "a blatant US aggression against Palestine and the nation."

"It is an agreement financed by Saudi Arabia (United Arab Emirates) and United Arab Emirates to consolidate the Israeli occupation," he said. "The people of the region must assume the responsibility of facing this danger and facing it with all possible and legitimate means."

Britain

British Prime Minister spokesman Boris Johnson said the plan could be a positive step.

"The leaders (Johnson and Trump) discussed the United States proposal for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, which could be a positive development," he said.