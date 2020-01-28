%MINIFYHTMLa0e1308dbaef92aa4644ef1c3bd38ea011% %MINIFYHTMLa0e1308dbaef92aa4644ef1c3bd38ea012%

ESSENTIAL PROGRAMS

Coronavirus: Images of the hospital in Wuhan

The video allegedly shows corpses in hospital corridors in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus originated.

Macron to Israeli security: "I don't like what you did,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLa0e1308dbaef92aa4644ef1c3bd38ea013% %MINIFYHTMLa0e1308dbaef92aa4644ef1c3bd38ea014%

The French president lost his temper with Israeli security during a visit to St. Anne's Church in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Winter in the refugee camps of Syria.

People in refugee camps in northern Syria suffer winter.

What caused the mission #SudanAnimalRescue

The images of hungry lions in Sudan became viral, which led to an online campaign to rescue them.