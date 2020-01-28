Will Smith almost hits Jada Pinkett co-star on a kiss scene

%MINIFYHTML0be5ecd51e316df4e89b2a2c0f93255f11% %MINIFYHTML0be5ecd51e316df4e89b2a2c0f93255f12%

The actor of & # 39; Bad Boys for Life & # 39; he was enraged and faced actor Tommy Davidson after the latter went to kiss during a filming with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith I almost had a fist fight with Jada Pinkett Smithco-star Tommy Davidson. The "Bad Boys for Life"The actor got angry when Tommy went to kiss and Jada shuddered during the filming of his 1998 romantic comedy"Court".

In his new "Living in Color" memory, Tommy remembered Will shouting on the set, "BACKUP! BACKUP! My business!"

Later, Will faced Tommy in his trailer. "I didn't appreciate that," Will said, but Tommy prompted him. The situation got tense, but fortunately, Jada followed Will into the trailer and managed to calm him down before he could climb into a physical fight.

"Will went crazy with me, saying that what I did was not great," Tommy revealed in the book. "There was a time when we could have hit. My reactive fighting or flight instinct was activated and could have exploded."

Tommy said he discussed with the producer before filming the idea of ​​kissing Jada, but admitted that he did not tell his love interest on screen. He said he didn't know that kisses had to be rehearsed. "I didn't think it was that important," he said.

Will Smith married Jada before the movie was released and appears as Jada Pinkett Smith in the movie.

Another man that Will Smith admitted to being jealous was Tupac Shakur. In a recent interview about "The breakfast club", the actor confessed feeling insecure about his wife's close friendship with the late rapper.

"They never had a sexual relationship, but now they had reached that age where it was possible, and Jada was with me," said Will.

"He was the image of perfection, but she was with Prince Cool, so, as if we were together in the room a couple of times, (but) I couldn't talk to him. He wasn't going to talk to me if he didn't I was going to talk to him. "

Now that Tupac was gone, Will regretted not repairing their relationship. "It was a great regret of mine," he said.