Why YouTube star NikkieTutorials doesn't want to name her blackmailer?

NikkieTutorials He's living his best life, you can bet on that.
Earlier this month, YouTube's beloved personality and beauty guru told her truth and came out as transgender. Since he uploaded his touching video, the 25-year-old star, whose real name is Jager's Nikkie"He has received overwhelming support and praise."
"I can never express in words how they have been these last days," he said above all the love he has received. "Thank you for accepting me and teaching me that freedom is on the other side of fear."
And although YouTube’s personality story was inspiring to say the least, it didn't happen under the best circumstances. Unfortunately, Nikkie revealed that she had to leave after being blackmailed by someone who wanted to "filter,quot; her story to the media.
As a way to regain his power, he decided to share his news under his "own conditions."
On Tuesday, Nikkie uploaded a follow-up video to its subsequent publication. In it, she talked about how her life has been since she shared her story and how she plans to continue putting on makeup, helping others and much more.
Of course, the 25-year-old also touched on the issue that has been on everyone's mind: who is her blackmailer?
"Now is the time to talk about something that many of you are waiting for," he said. "Let's talk about blackmail. First of all, we have to stop the witch hunt I've been watching out there. I've been watching so many videos of & # 39; Truth & # 39; … & # 39; Oh, my God, this is Nikkie's blackmailer. We found the guy. Oh my God, we found the girl. This and this person are Nikkie blackmailers. "
"To be honest, I don't think that's your story to tell. If someone is going to have the right to tell about these blackmailers, it will be me," he continued. "How I deal with this situation, what information I would like to share, at the end of the day, is my story. You are destroying the lives of people who are not even involved in this. I ask you to stop this."
Nikkie explained that she worked with the police to find out exactly who was blackmailing her. She revealed that she not only knows who she is, but she knows where they live, their phone numbers, their address and, as she put it, "how they treated the people around me to get more information about my real story."
"Let me tell you, when I discovered exactly who was behind all this, I was surprised," YouTube's personality shared. "This is not a person that any of you know. He is someone I don't even know personally."
Upon learning of the identity of his blackmailer, he said it has been a liberating and frightening experience.
"It's scary because you know someone is out there so evil to be able to do this, get someone out when it should never be their place to get someone out," Nikkie said. "But it's also liberating because now that I know who did this, I can be attentive. And it gives me a perspective on how people really are."
And despite the fact that the 25-year-old star has the power to disseminate his blackmailer's information, he doesn't want to "downgrade,quot; to that level.
"With this platform we have here, I have the power to destroy a life. I have the ability not only to destroy the life of my blackmailer, but also the life of his family, his children, his friends …," she explained. "Since I discovered the true name of my blackmailer, that has been going on in my mind. If I take this person out, will I do the same thing this person did to me?"
She added: "I don't want to get down to your level. No, I'm creating my own level … I'm better than that."
In the words of Nikkie: "In 2020, we will let karma make your mother move."