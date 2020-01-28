Why YouTube star NikkieTutorials doesn't want to name her blackmailer?

"To be honest, I don't think that's your story to tell. If someone is going to have the right to tell about these blackmailers, it will be me," he continued. "How I deal with this situation, what information I would like to share, at the end of the day, is my story. You are destroying the lives of people who are not even involved in this. I ask you to stop this."

Nikkie explained that she worked with the police to find out exactly who was blackmailing her. She revealed that she not only knows who she is, but she knows where they live, their phone numbers, their address and, as she put it, "how they treated the people around me to get more information about my real story."

"Let me tell you, when I discovered exactly who was behind all this, I was surprised," YouTube's personality shared. "This is not a person that any of you know. He is someone I don't even know personally."

Upon learning of the identity of his blackmailer, he said it has been a liberating and frightening experience.

"It's scary because you know someone is out there so evil to be able to do this, get someone out when it should never be their place to get someone out," Nikkie said. "But it's also liberating because now that I know who did this, I can be attentive. And it gives me a perspective on how people really are."