Why Justin Bieber almost didn't propose to Hailey Bieber

What do you mean?!
On Tuesday, Justin Bieber stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres showwhere he spoke sincerely about the wife Hailey Bieber. After acknowledging his long friendship and relationship, the "Baby,quot; singer admitted to being the host. Ellen Degeneres I had some doubts before getting on my knees.
"I was extremely nervous," Justin said as he recalled the moment he wanted to propose to Hailey. "I felt that, in the past, we talked, you know, I was asking the question and I felt that she would say yes. So I wasn't really nervous to say yes, but the thing is simply, like, I think I was more nervous about & # 39; Am I going to make this commitment? Can I make this commitment as a man and be able to honor, you know, what I say? & # 39;
"Because, you know, it's a serious commitment when you say you're going to love someone for good, for bad and, like, to be faithful. That's huge," he said. Justin Bieber: Seasons The star continued. "& # 39; Can I do that? & # 39; And then, I think that's really what I was struggling with."
He added: "But finally I said: & # 39; I will make the decision and I will move on and I will be a husband and, you know, this is what I have always wanted. I will choose this woman and just do it. & # 39;"
Justin asked the question in 2018 and the couple married in a New York city court two months after they got engaged. Then, in September 2019, Justin and Hailey got married again in a luxurious ceremony in South Carolina.
While talking about his wife, Ellen shared a lovely photo of the first time the couple met 10 years ago. "I had no idea that I was going to marry her at that time," he said as he looked at the photo. "But I'm glad it worked because he is an incredible, incredible, incredible person. He really is. He is super beautiful. I enjoy spending my life with her."
Still keeping it real, Justin also shared how Hailey inspired his new single "Yummy." When asked what it was, he didn't hold back anything: "My sex life. Yes, I mean what it is, right? Now I'm married … Is it hot here?"
Changing gears, Ellen asked the "Sorry,quot; singer about his return to music. With his fifth studio album Changes along the way, Justin said to join Ariana Grande on stage during his set of Coachella 2019 aroused his desire to start making music and playing again.
"I think he had been so afraid for some reason," he shared. "I think that everyone, as humans, is trapped in this place, you know, the place of fear. You know, whatever we are dealing with, we are all dealing with fear to some degree. And in that place in my life, I was just fighting a lot of things internally. "
"And then, I was afraid," he continued. "I was afraid, you know, of what people thought. I was afraid, you know, 'Can I do this again?" I was struggling with that inner fear … At that moment, when I made the decision to go there and do it , it was like, & # 39; Ok, I'm ready to do this now & # 39; ".
Changes It falls on February 14 and is available to book now.
