Why Justin Bieber almost didn't propose to Hailey Bieber

What do you mean?!

On Tuesday, Justin Bieber stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres showwhere he spoke sincerely about the wife Hailey Bieber. After acknowledging his long friendship and relationship, the "Baby,quot; singer admitted to being the host. Ellen Degeneres I had some doubts before getting on my knees.

"I was extremely nervous," Justin said as he recalled the moment he wanted to propose to Hailey. "I felt that, in the past, we talked, you know, I was asking the question and I felt that she would say yes. So I wasn't really nervous to say yes, but the thing is simply, like, I think I was more nervous about & # 39; Am I going to make this commitment? Can I make this commitment as a man and be able to honor, you know, what I say? & # 39;

"Because, you know, it's a serious commitment when you say you're going to love someone for good, for bad and, like, to be faithful. That's huge," he said. Justin Bieber: Seasons The star continued. "& # 39; Can I do that? & # 39; And then, I think that's really what I was struggling with."