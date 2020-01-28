Why Jessica Simpson is opening the door to her private world

Once upon a time, Jessica Simpson He opened the doors of his house to MTV and shared his newly married life with the world.

He made her more famous than singing, but finally … it didn't turn out to be the best on a personal note.

So it was no surprise that, when Simpson moved on after his divorce from Nick Lachey and founded a fashion empire of a billion dollars, then finally met the right man for her and had children, closed the doors of her private life and kept the public indiscreet at a distance. His social networks are full of beautiful family photos and fragments of the side of his business in the jet-set, and he remained known for his ability to give a touch of sound. But otherwise, he has kept people guessing, keeping potentially explosive cards off the table.

Until now. And so far, the title of his next memory:Open book-hasn't lied