Why Jessica Simpson is opening the door to her private world

Once upon a time, Jessica Simpson He opened the doors of his house to MTV and shared his newly married life with the world.
He made her more famous than singing, but finally … it didn't turn out to be the best on a personal note.
So it was no surprise that, when Simpson moved on after his divorce from Nick Lachey and founded a fashion empire of a billion dollars, then finally met the right man for her and had children, closed the doors of her private life and kept the public indiscreet at a distance. His social networks are full of beautiful family photos and fragments of the side of his business in the jet-set, and he remained known for his ability to give a touch of sound. But otherwise, he has kept people guessing, keeping potentially explosive cards off the table.
Until now. And so far, the title of his next memory:Open book-hasn't lied
"14,000 signed copies, a few dozen Band-Aids, more cans of Red Bull than I can count, more than 100 used knives and a lot of prayer!" Simpson wrote on Instagram last month, captioning a photo of lots and lots of title pages signed for the book, which will be released on February 4.
"I feel all the sensations, so incredibly blessed, happy and still in shock that all this is happening," he continued. "A lot of people ask me how I can write a memory at the age of 39 and I thought completely the same until I started putting together all my diaries that I have kept together since I was 15 years old." I have been very private about most of the most difficult times in the last 15 years. I am finally ready to share my story and my life again with an open and honest heart like an Open Book … I have never been more proud of something professional and personal combination in my life. It took courage to do this and I can't wait to be your best friends at this stage. Big early surprises are coming … # openbook. "
She was not kidding. With each anticipated excerpt that came out this month, new and very intense information about Simpson's life was revealed, touching on childhood trauma, his marriage to Lachey, his infamous relationship with John mayer, And his past abuse of alcohol and pills.
Simpson definitely had more than enough to share, especially considering that the best memories are about the depth of the experience, not the amount of experiences, although there is also amount. And she had been writing everything for over 20 years.
But what changed? In a moment, I wanted nothing more than to leave the past behind. Or at least in a safe deposit box for which only she had the key.
"It's all that, & # 39; they build you to take you down & # 39; but in many ways I think I brought it because I did a reality show," said Simpson Elle in 2007. "I let people know who I am and how I react to my husband. That's a big problem. Celebrities don't do that. So I think (the media) depressed me just because I stopped talking and because I haven't talked, and I won't talk, about my divorce.
"And I think people feel that I owe them my reality right now. And I have learned to keep it sacred. Yes, it gave me an incredible career, but there are some things I want to keep private now, and I am begging and pleading for privacy. I am still a very open person, but now I know what to protect. "
Simpson was dating someone and, in theory, he wanted to share details. "I want to tell you everything, but I have to sew my lips." "It has hurt me in the past. I really hope you understand … People don't need to know why. They just need to experience it."
Ironically, that person was Mayer, with whom he had an adventure of approximately six months with which he so tormented the singer of "Your Body Is a Wonderland,quot; that he was still rhapsodizing about his sex life three years later.
Well, now we know more about that.
"Again and again, he told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally," Simpson wrote in his book, according to an excerpt obtained by Persons. He said "he wanted to have all of me or nothing."
Also, "I was constantly worried about not being smart enough for him," he continued. "He was so intelligent and treated the conversation as a friendly competition that he had to win." His insecurities caused anxiety, "and I would have another drink. It was the beginning of my dependence on alcohol to mask my nerves."
And although Simpson was not the one who kissed and counted, Mayer chased her back.
"He loved me the way he could and I loved that love for a long time," he said. Persons. "Too much time. And I went back and forth for a long time. But it controlled me."
Your 2010 interview about "napalm sexual,quot; with Playboy, however, it made it easier for him to lose his number.
"I know he apologized publicly and I don't want to take it off," he said. "I think he already knows a lot about this about me, but he doesn't know the perspective I have as a woman. That was Jess in her 20 years."
Now Jess, a happy mother of three children married to a tremendously successful business and her secure place in the history of pop culture, has reached the end of her 30 years and is ready to share.
"I have been contacted many times over the years to write a book. It never seemed right until this moment," Simpson explained to Persons last summer. "I have always felt that one of my purposes given by God in this life is to inspire people.
"I hope that by telling my whole story and not stopping, I can help people walk through their fears and overcome their challenges, since I am working hard to do with mine every day. I hope readers feel love, the laughter, tears and truth contained in each page. "
She concluded: "I think people will be surprised by much of what they will read. I can't wait to share it."
But as they say, time is everything.
"This was supposed to be a very different book," explains editor HarperCollins on his website. "Five years ago, Jessica Simpson was asked to write a motivational guide to live her best life. She turned away from the offer and nobody understood why. The truth is that she didn't want to lie.
"Jessica couldn't be authentic with her readers if she wasn't completely honest with herself first."
Marking the many public chapters of Simpson's life, HarperCollins continued: "Open book Jessica Simpson uses her voice, heart, soul and humor to share things she never shared before. "
For years, people couldn't stop talking about her and said anything and everything. "But now, instead of being commented, Jessica is speaking. Her book shares the wisdom and inspirations she has learned and shows the true woman behind all the pop culture clichés: & # 39; chicken or fish & # 39; , Daisy Duke & # 39; ". bad football, "mom's jeans,quot;, "sexual napalm …" and more. Open book It is an opportunity to laugh and cry with a close friend, one that will inspire you to live your best and most authentic life, now that he is finally living his.
So, it definitely seems that Simpson will also expose how his intelligence was judged by a national audience, the constant scrutiny of his physical appearance and what it was like to be blamed for every mistake the Dallas Cowboys made. done while I was dating the quarterback Tony Romo.
"There is so much beauty on the other side of fear and I hope my truth can help," Simpson wrote last week, promoting a Persons cover announcing the bombs that are in Open book.
It will also open on what motivated her on her book tour, which begins on February 4 at Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York.
Consider the surface of Simpson's inimitable life scratched. To be continue.
