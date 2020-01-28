Why is the Pashtun movement in Pakistan under attack? The | News

Islamabad, Pakistan – The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), a movement for the rights of ethnic Pashtuns affected by Pakistan's war against the Taliban in its northwest, has come to fame as one of the most strident critics of the country's powerful army, and subsequently He has faced a sustained campaign of intimidation, censorship and arrests.

The movement began in 2016, as a group of eight university students in the northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan, all from the neighboring district of South Waziristan.

Led by veterinary science student Manzoor Pashteen, they formed the Mehsud Tahaffuz Movement (MTM), a lobby to highlight the struggles of more than half a million people who fled their native South Waziristan due to the war.

Plus:

The district, one of the poorest and least developed in Pakistan, was then part of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), governed under colonial era regulations that did not grant citizens fundamental rights and granted military administration and Civil powers of wide reach with little vigilance.

Pashteen, leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, was arrested Monday and charged with sedition (Al Jazeera)

In this legal gray area, where militias prospered and many members of the Afghan Taliban fighting against US and NATO forces in neighboring Afghanistan took refuge, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP, or Pakistani Taliban), was born under the leadership of Baitullah Mehsud in 2007.

Mehsud took a series of armed militias fighting to displace the government and impose a strict interpretation of Islamic law in Pakistan and united them under a single umbrella organization, the TTP.

Since 2007, the Pakistan army undertook a series of military operations to defeat or displace the TTP, especially Operation Zarb-e-Azb in 2014, which eventually displaced most of the remaining combatants of the group to neighboring districts in eastern Afghanistan.

The cost of war

However, the war was not cost-free, young activists like Pashteen and his comrades at the MTM rushed to point out. They campaigned against widespread forced disappearances and extrajudicial executions carried out as part of the struggle of the military in South Waziristan, as well as for the elimination of landmines and other unexploded ordnance once the fight ended.

In 2018, they rose to national fame when they defended the cause of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a young clothing merchant in Karachi who was shot dead by police, who claimed he was a fighter from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or IS).

The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) was born from widespread demonstrations throughout the country that called for justice for Naqeebullah.

Ethnic Pashtuns from other areas affected by the conflict flocked to Pashteen and his partners, sharing similar experiences to those they had been documenting for years in South Waziristan.

The PTM now represented a generation of Pashtuns who were born in the northwest ravaged by the conflict. Pakistan.

In mid-2018, two PTM leaders, Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, were elected to the parliament of North and South Waziristan, respectively.

Censorship, intimidation, arrests.

With greater prominence came greater pressure from the authorities. In Pakistan, which has been ruled for about half of its 73 years of history by its army, it is rare to hear direct or public criticism from the military.

Pashteen, however, regularly led demonstrations of thousands, directly blaming the military for alleged rights abuses, backed by citizen data and testimonies. A common war cry in the PTM demonstrations became "Yeh jo dehshat gardi he, isske peeche wardi he!". "This terrorism, the army is responsible for it!"

The coverage of PTM events and demonstrations was censored in almost all national media, and cases alleging that leaders were involved in "sedition,quot; would be archived regularly after PTM events.

In April 2019, the military took the PTM directly, warning the group that their "time is up,quot;, as they claimed that the rights organization was being funded by foreign intelligence agencies. PTM leaders invited the military to present cases or share evidence of such collusion, which the military did not do.

A month later, a PTM concentration in North Waziristan was stopped at a military checkpoint. The subsequent crash saw at least three dead protesters, while the soldiers opened fire on the demonstration.

Members of Parliament Dawar and Wazir were arrested and held in custody for more than three months on terrorism charges in relation to the case.

Later, in September, the prominent PTM leader, Gulalai Ismail, emerged in the United States after months of hiding and several failed incursions by security forces at his residence in the capital Islamabad.

Ismail said he was seeking asylum due to threats against his life by the military. The army denies their participation.

On Monday, police launched a midnight raid in the city of Peshawar, in the northwest of the country, to arrest Pashteen himself, the first time he was arrested since the PTM rose to fame. He was charged with sedition and criminal conspiracy, police documents showed.

"Pakistani authorities should stop arresting activists like Manzoor Pashteen who criticize government actions or policies," said Brad Adams, director of Asia for the human rights group Human Rights Watch.

"The use of criminal laws to cool free expression and political opposition has no place in a democracy," he said in a statement.