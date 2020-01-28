Why Ellen Pompeo criticizes the coverage of the Kobe Bryant crash

Ellen Pompeo He's doing what he does best: use his celebrity platform forever.

the Grey's Anatomy Star is known for defending what's right and calling people for their bulls – t. And that is exactly what he did on Tuesday afternoon.

Ellen turned to Twitter to criticize how Kobe BryantDeath was reported during the weekend.

As some will remember, on January 26, TMZ He first broke the news that the NBA icon died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Moments later, the publication also announced that Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, was also a victim of the accident.

Nine people were on board the plane, including John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser Y Ara Zobayan. The authorities confirmed that there were no survivors.

Unfortunately, most families had to learn about the death of their loved ones through social networks and news.