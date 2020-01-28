Why Ellen Pompeo criticizes the coverage of the Kobe Bryant crash

Ellen Pompeo He's doing what he does best: use his celebrity platform forever.
the Grey's Anatomy Star is known for defending what's right and calling people for their bulls – t. And that is exactly what he did on Tuesday afternoon.
Ellen turned to Twitter to criticize how Kobe BryantDeath was reported during the weekend.
As some will remember, on January 26, TMZ He first broke the news that the NBA icon died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Moments later, the publication also announced that Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, was also a victim of the accident.
Nine people were on board the plane, including John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser Y Ara Zobayan. The authorities confirmed that there were no survivors.
Unfortunately, most families had to learn about the death of their loved ones through social networks and news.
In the light of the crash and how things have been handled, it seemed that he was not well with Ellen, because she called TMZ and its founder, Harvey levin, for his journalistic practices and his alleged abuse of women.
"I wonder why police departments give @HarveyLevinTMZ all this confidential information," said the actress. wrote on twitter, in his first set of tweets on the subject. "I wonder why @HarveyLevinTMZ publishes photos of women who have been attacked or attacked … Who were the victims? Exploitation of women who have been abused … why is this guy still in business?"
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for VIOLET GRAY
"So many questions do I have," she continued. "If we no longer tolerate abuse … shouldn't we call this? Exploiting women who have been abused … exploiting the sudden sudden death of loved ones (sic) is certainly an emotional abuse … I call times (sic) in their behavior. "
"We should be furious about the history of this media outlet regarding women … it's not news, it's exploitation," said Ellen. additional. "The life of many people (sic) will never be the same after this tragedy … but you have your scoop. I hope you sleep well at night @HarveyLevinTMZ I'm sure you do …"
At one point, a Twitter user asked a question to Grey's Anatomy star, writing, "TMZ is definitely partially guilty for giving the news of the helicopter crash. It's bullshit that families had to find out through social networks! However, who leaked the information as the first responders, EMT workers , who ever responded to that accident must be … "
The actress replied: "I think the first responders were a little busy … we are not looking for the first responders, we celebrate them … they are real heroes and I work with many of them and they are discreet and surprising Are the constant currents of information come from constant cash flows, maybe? Just a question? "
He also claimed that some airline employees are paid to have paparazzi around.
"Airline employees are paid, because let me tell you that there are very specific airlines that always have paps and other very specific ones that don't," said Ellen. reclaimed. Adding, "HowTMZ) Inform him before the police reach the families? It's not really that hard to understand. "
"What I am saying is that there is a story with this specific medium (sic) that specifically has photos and stories that only the police have," he said.
In general, it seems that the actress hopes that her thread will help "provoke thoughts,quot; about how publications cover tragedies, underrepresented communities and other issues.
At this time, the helicopter accident is under investigation.
Our thoughts are with the families affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.
%MINIFYHTMLe23e1fa2f588c29c7e57d59ae4a02bed15%