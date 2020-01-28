Why do Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have a romance worth fighting for?

In a season of new beginnings and great changes, Brooks Laich It seems to have adopted a new reason for being.
About three weeks after others shared their resolutions for 2020, the retired hockey professional revealed to his 478,000 Instagram followers last week that he had been "reevaluating many things in my life, and one of the most important things I've been looking for. ". this is how I spend my time every day. "
Having evaluated your activities, from your new podcast, How men thinkAt his training sessions to hang out with the husky puppy Koda, the 36-year-old shared: "I am redefining my priorities and putting happiness in the foreground. I am making changes to my daily routine and prioritizing things." That brings me the greatest joy. Everything else lines up behind those. "
Where exactly that leaves the wife of two and a half years old, Julianne Hough, Remains to be seen.
Because while the couple has not yet recognized the rumors about the growing cracks in their union, they are absolutely there, a source told E! News. First Dancing with the stars Judge, 31, "not sure,quot; the married life is for her, a source told E! News. "Brooks is still hopeful and believes they can get over it. They just want to work on this privately before making any final decision."
Even with the couple unsure of how their relationship would be in the coming months, everything is possible. Even so, it is hard to imagine that the couple who once declared their intentions of having "the best f-king relationship,quot; is ready to leave that particular mission.
Not when much of his six-year relationship felt so destined to be …
Hough was about eight months away from his romance with Ryan Seacrest in November 2013 when she had what she called an epiphany. His family is the youngest of the five children of Marianne and Bruce Hough with an older brother. Derek Hough being the only child, he had dragged her to a six-day seminar "on how to create his own destiny," he shared with Red Book in November 2013. "At the beginning I was not involved in that," he admitted, "but I learned a lot about myself and why my relationships didn't work that I was at the top at the end."
With the cell phone in his hand, he approached the people he had been dating recently, he continued, writing: "You are nice, but this is not going anywhere." So she was ready when Teddy bears, his co-star in the 2015 thriller Curve, he approached her on the set the next day.
"Apparently, he was talking to Julianne … and asked if he had been seeing someone, and she said no or whatever, and I guess he was watching our hockey game at that time," Laich shared in a 2014 interview on radio station 106.7 FM The Fan. "He always watches the game in Game Center on his iPad. I guess he just showed him the iPad and said:" Well, I have a boy for you "or something like that."
Hough was, well, a game: "It could not have been a better time," he said Red Book. "We have been open and honest from day one."
Perhaps it helped that their initial face-to-face meeting be delayed, as with the left-handed center based in Washington, D.C., with Capitals and Hough in Los Angeles, which allowed them to establish a telephone relationship.
"We talked on the phone and FaceTime for two months before we met physically," Laich reminded E! News from last July. "The first time we met physically was at the airport, so we had created a strong connection and friendship even before we met and then, when we met physically, it exploded from there."
Being in the same place simply confirmed what everyone suspected: this could very well be. "When I met him it was like, yes, I knew it and I think he did too," he told E! News in September 2015. "Like we knew it was going to happen."
That It was the proposal that took place earlier that summer at his grandparents' house in Coeur d & # 39; Alene, Idaho, a moment that reduced Hough to a mess of emotions, anxiously turning his oval stunner into friends. "I never thought it would be the girl extending her hand to her friends and screaming in unison," he wrote in his blog, "but here I am, screaming all over Los Angeles."
It wasn't just the 7-carat diamond, as spectacular as it was, but the man who came with him, one that she had confidently declared as her great love. Red Book. "In each relationship, there was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right," he explained. "I had one foot outside because I didn't want to hurt myself. And I didn't say what I had in mind because I didn't want to stir any feather. I needed to be perfect. Now I'm not holding anything because I prefer to break my heart than to never know what it is to be completely in love."
What perhaps is what the native of Saskatchewan, Canada, meant when he described those heady first months to E! News, explaining: "I thought I had solved my life and then Julianne entered my life and changed it completely and I am very grateful for that."
Because, suddenly, he was reconsidering everything, determining if his dream of playing hockey really triumphed over the opportunity to live with his girlfriend full time. Although they successfully navigated over a long distance: "We always wanted to celebrate and support that the other person was living his dream, so I never told my wife: & # 39; You have to move here and support me while I play hockey & # 39; and she he said & # 39; you never have to give up hockey to come here, "he explained to E! News: I was delighted to land in California with the Los Angeles Kings in 2017.
But when the team assigned him to his AHL affiliate in Ontario, he hesitated. "I had to make a decision: do I want to go somewhere else and be away from home and keep playing hockey or do I want to stay at home," he shared in the second episode of his podcast iHeartRadio. "I made the decision that I didn't want to be far from my wife. As much as I wanted to play hockey, which was at its highest point, my desire to be with my wife was, daily, greater than my desire to play hockey." .
But just when he was completely reviewing his career and his life, Hough found himself yearning for his own transformation. He had spent months preparing for his July 2017 wedding in the storybook on the edge of Lake Coeur d & # 39; Alene, where Laich had proposed two years earlier. Then, once they returned from a honeymoon that saw them travel from a resort in the Seychelles to a safari in Kenya, he realized that he needed a new project. And it turned out to be more than building his own method of personal Kingry dance. As he progressed with his project, establishing plans for a brick and mortar study in Los Angeles and global events, he began to take advantage of his emotional growth.
"I was connecting with the woman inside who doesn't need anything, compared to the girl who looked at him to protect me," he explained to Women's health. "I thought, & # 39; Are you going to love this version of me? & # 39; But the more I immersed myself in my more authentic being, the more it appealed to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship."
That has meant sharing some truths that had not yet emerged in their years together. "I (I said): & # 39; You know I'm not straight, right? & # 39; And he said: & # 39; I'm sorry, what? & # 39;", He shared. "I thought, & # 39; I am not. But I choose to be with you & # 39;".
It has also led many very open conversations about his sex life, some of which have been extended to the Laich podcast.
"My curiosity saved my life and honestly saved our relationship many times because we were curious to say," Hey, something doesn't feel right. Instead of accepting it as it is, let's see something ". she revealed in How men think last summer. And it was that thought that took her to the website of sexologist Jaiya.
Two separate questionnaires later revealed their wishes and needs: "By almost learning each other's language … it was almost like a menu of how we could please ourselves sexually, but also intimately," he said. Laich agreed: "It allows me to understand my wife more and what is important to her. Otherwise, I will try to continue giving what I think I should."
They have also felt free to share any complaints they have. For example, the athlete is upset with Hough's violation of his non-cell phones in the bedroom policy. "Sometimes, if you come to bed and then I'm waiting in bed and say & # 39; Ok, a second & # 39; and you want to send an email or you're checking an Instagram or something, and sometimes you said, & # 39; Ok, I'm done & # 39 ;, and you plug in your phone and then you turn to me. I'm like, & # 39; Ok, well, I just waited for my wife. I'm in the second row of your phone or What are you sending? He explained.
Calling him a "deep cut,quot; for him, he said: "We have worked on that and expressed it. No one is perfect."
And yet, he feels that the triple threat may be perfect for him. "Never in my life could I experience true love before meeting my wife, but now knowing how love feels, being in love and having a partner who loves you and accepts you fully as you do for them is an absolute gift every days,quot;. he shared with E! News in July.
The promise to continue receiving that reward is the reason why the couple is not ready to give up their romance or even really define the growing pains they are experiencing.
"They have spent time apart but they are not ready to share what is happening between them," a source explained to E! News. "They don't even know what to call it. But things have definitely changed in their relationship."
For now, another source told E! News: "They are navigating together through the ups and downs of this relationship." Here we hope they land in the same place.
