Why Claire Danes decided not to do Titanic with Leonardo DiCaprio

Claire Danes I wasn't ready for fame that would surely come from Titanic.
The actress has revealed that the beloved 1997 film, starring Kate Winslet Y Leonardo Dicaprio, almost had a different cast. In the meantime Dax shepard& # 39; s Expert armchair In this week's podcast, Danes said he has "zero,quot; regrets for having moved away from the opposite role of DiCaprio, despite being a "big fan of Leo." The stars had just filmed Romeo + Juliet together before production in Titanic it started.
When asked if they offered Titanic, Danes told Shepard, "I think I did it. I'm not entirely clear about it. There was a lot of interest, but honestly, I just made this romantic epic with Leo in Mexico City, which is where they were going to film Titanic, and I just didn't have it in me. "
"And I remember, Leo and I shared a manager at that time, and we were there in the office. And I was on a balcony, which is funny … and Leo had this red convertible rented … and he was a bit going in circles in the parking lot, "Danes recalled. "And I knew I was struggling with the decision to make that movie or not, and he just looked at me and said:" I'm doing it. I'm doing it. "
"And I could see he wasn't sure, but he said:" Shit, I have to do this ", said Danes. "And I belittled his departure, I totally understand why you're doing it. And I'm not ready for that. And I think I really wasn't ready for that."
Danes continued explaining that he did not want the great amount of fame that accompanied the Titanic paper, and later witnessed that it happened to DiCaprio after the movie's release.
the Homeland Then, the actress explained to Shepard why she has "zero,quot; regrets for rejecting the role.
"I had it very clear," said Danes. "I was not in conflict, I was not."
"I felt anxious to have different creative experiences, that felt like a repetition," Danes explained. "And, as I said, I think he was going to push me toward something that I knew I didn't have the resources to deal with. And I knew I had to make a lot of foundations."
You can hear Danes talk more about his career in the last episode of Expert armchair.
