Why Claire Danes decided not to do Titanic with Leonardo DiCaprio

Claire Danes I wasn't ready for fame that would surely come from Titanic.

The actress has revealed that the beloved 1997 film, starring Kate Winslet Y Leonardo Dicaprio, almost had a different cast. In the meantime Dax shepard& # 39; s Expert armchair In this week's podcast, Danes said he has "zero,quot; regrets for having moved away from the opposite role of DiCaprio, despite being a "big fan of Leo." The stars had just filmed Romeo + Juliet together before production in Titanic it started.

%MINIFYHTMLb74daadd930634b0c4e154835b387b5413% %MINIFYHTMLb74daadd930634b0c4e154835b387b5414%

When asked if they offered Titanic, Danes told Shepard, "I think I did it. I'm not entirely clear about it. There was a lot of interest, but honestly, I just made this romantic epic with Leo in Mexico City, which is where they were going to film Titanic, and I just didn't have it in me. "

"And I remember, Leo and I shared a manager at that time, and we were there in the office. And I was on a balcony, which is funny … and Leo had this red convertible rented … and he was a bit going in circles in the parking lot, "Danes recalled. "And I knew I was struggling with the decision to make that movie or not, and he just looked at me and said:" I'm doing it. I'm doing it. "