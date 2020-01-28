Who is broadcasting the Super Bowl 2020? A guide for the television channel, broadcasters and more about the rights of Super Bowl 54

The Super Bowl has become the golden goose of the broadcast, and the 2020 edition between the 49ers and the Chiefs will be no different. There is even the possibility that what is becoming the most expensive Super Bowl of all time will also become the most watched Super Bowl in television history.

Consider the following: in 2018, the Super Bowl obviously topped the lists of the most viewed television broadcasts in the United States: 103,470,966 viewers as the average audience throughout the broadcast based on the Nielsen Company figures. The fifth most watched television broadcast of the year, behind the AFC / NFC championship games and a divisional playoff game? The show before the Super Bowl.

The year before that, when the Patriots and the Eagles played the first overtime game in Super Bowl history, 172 million people watched "somewhere in the broadcast," also according to Nielson figures.

So, yes, the unhealthy limit setting in the biggest professional sporting event in the United States is a constant. This is the reason why television networks pay approximately $ 1 billion for the right to broadcast NFL games in some way.

However, during the past decade and a half, only three television networks have benefited from the momentum that is a Super Bowl broadcast.

Who is broadcasting the Super Bowl in 2020?

Beginning with the agreement reached by the NFL with the networks in 2006 and continuing with its last agreement in 2014, CBS, Fox and NBC, the three main transmission partners in the league, have rotated the Super Bowl broadcasting rights in recent 14 years.

In 2020, it is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl, marking his latest broadcast of the current TV rights agreement. This will be the ninth time Fox shows the Super Bowl. (CBS has the most Super Bowl broadcasts with 20.)

The current NFL agreement with its network partners will expire in 2022 after Super Bowl 56. With the qualifications for the 2019 season, the league could become aggressive in the negotiations this year and push for a new agreement by 2021, which It would set the Super Bowl broadcast schedule beyond 2022 and into the near future.

Below is the list of Super Bowls that have been broadcast (and will be broadcast) with the rotation set by the current television deal.

Super bowl Broadcast network NFL season Super Bowl 56 NBC 2021 Super Bowl 55 CBS 2020 Super Bowl 54 (49ers vs. Bosses) Fox 2019 Super Bowl 53 (Rams vs. Patriots) CBS 2018 Super Bowl 52 (Eagles vs. Patriots) NBC 2017 Super Bowl 51 (Falcons vs. Patriots) Fox 2016 Super Bowl 50 (Panthers vs. Broncos) CBS 2015 Super Bowl 49 (Seahawks vs. Patriots) NBC 2014 Super Bowl 48 (Seahawks vs. Broncos) Fox 2013 Super Bowl 47 (49ers vs. Crows) CBS 2012 Super Bowl 46 (Giants vs. Patriots) NBC 2011 Super Bowl 45 (Packers vs. Steelers) Fox 2010 Super Bowl 44 (Santos vs. Colts) CBS 2009 Super Bowl 43 (Cardinals vs. Steelers) NBC 2008 Super Bowl 42 (Giants vs. Patriots) Fox 2007 Super Bowl 41 (Bears vs. Colts) CBS 2006

ABC last broadcast a Super Bowl in 2006 (after the 2005 NFL season), but the Disney-owned network, now affiliated with ESPN, could return to Super Bowl rotation with upcoming negotiations for the next deal of television that will begin in 2022.

"If ESPN pays enough, they could get one," Fox Sports executive Patrick Crakes told The Big Lead in March. "However, for ABC. Not for ESPN, although they could do a simultaneous broadcast with ABC. They could also secure a Super Bowl with a new pack of 8-10 games carved into the current Sunday, London / international and holiday games."

ABC / ESPN could also get some Super Bowls by taking CBS or Fox Sunday packages, according to The New York Post. As you might expect, it's about money.

How much does it cost to broadcast the Super Bowl?

According to reports, the NFL earns more than $ 5 billion per year from sales of broadcast rights (including $ 1.5 billion from DirecTV for the "Sunday Ticket,quot; rights).

Fox reportedly pays the largest amount: $ 1.1 billion for a package that includes Sunday games, a part of "Thursday Night Football,quot; and its place in the Super Bowl broadcast rotation.

According to reports, CBS pays $ 1 billion for the same package minus the "Thursday Night Football,quot; games. According to reports, NBC pays $ 950 million for the rights to the "Sunday Night Football,quot; games, which has become the main stellar package in the league, and maintains its place in the Super Bowl rotation.

What makes ESPN's current agreement with the NFL expire in 2021, a year earlier than the others, less than ideal in comparison. According to reports, ESPN pays more than $ 1 billion per year for the right to broadcast "Monday Night Football,quot; games, so the quality of programming has declined, without being part of the Super Bowl broadcast rotation.

Some have speculated that this is due to a not-so-good relationship between the NFL and ESPN, which has reportedly improved.

The cost of the next round of transmission rights will increase regardless of who gets them, so negotiations, especially between ABC / ESPN and the NFL, will be interesting.

Super Bowl announcers: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

Buck, who has called five Super Bowls, has been Fox's main commentator in the NFL since 2002. Aikman joined him on the network's number 1 broadcast team the same year.

Only Pat Summerall and John Madden have called more NFL games as a duo than Buck and Aikman.

In the estimation of the NFL writer of Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer, Buck and Aikman lead the fifth best NFL broadcast team.

Fox's number 1 team is ranked behind NBC number 1 (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya), CBS number 1 (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson), CBS number 2 (Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts and Evan Washburn) and Fox & # 39; s No. 2 (Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis and Pam Oliver).

Secondary Super Bowl Reporters: Erin Andrews and Chris Myers

Andrews returned to Fox Sports in 2012 after eight years with ESPN. She has covered two Super Bowls in that time, in addition to countless World Series games and high-level NFL games.

She is also a co-host of "Dancing with the Stars,quot; by ABC, a show she competed in her tenth season.

Myers is a talent for everything for Fox. This will mark his second Super Bowl as a secondary reporter, a role he plays for Fox's NFC playoff presentations, but he also works the entire NFL regular season as the main game announcer for I play with analyst Daryl Johnson.

Myers also contributes to NASCAR, MLB, Premier Boxing Champions and Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show coverage for Fox throughout the year.

In addition to Buck and Aikman at the stand and Andrews and Myers on the sidelines, the Fox Super Bowl broadcast will feature NFL rule analysts Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl 54 between the 49ers and Chiefs will air nationwide on Fox.

Below are the 40 major television markets in the United States and Fox's local subsidiary for each.