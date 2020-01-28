What you need to easily organize your office

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

If one of your New Year resolutions were to organize more, the team of Daily pop have your back In today's program, professional organizer Gilat Tunit of The Project Neat showed us how to take a rebel office space and turn it into an organized wonderland, using a collection of necklaces, multi-piece desk organizers and other ingenious little boxes that you never think about using to control your desk. And she knows what she is talking about! Tunit has experience in interior design and is also a member of the National Productivity and Organization Association (NAPO).

At the end of the hour, Will Marfuggi took Tunit to his boss Jen's office for a review over the course of an hour, which is not a feat for the faint of heart … but Tunit did it. ! Revealing a new and new look for Jen's office, Marfuggi was surprised. "It seems more productive," he shared, adding: "You did this in less than an hour, but it's something that can be achieved!" Tunit gave advice on how viewers could achieve the same results at home, saying it is just a matter of zoning, categorization and placement of things in their proper places.

%MINIFYHTMLe0d9847fd75f660387342016cd333c4913% %MINIFYHTMLe0d9847fd75f660387342016cd333c4914%

"My motto is very simple," shares Tunit. "You don't buy what you don't need." Too? Make sure you are constantly purging and that you can see what you have to make it more accessible.

Do you want to have in your hands some of the articles that Tunit used in the review of your office organization? We found all your favorites online! Buy below and get ready to feel the happiness of an organized office.