What will the Palestinians lose if Israel annexes the Jordan Valley? The | Palestine News

The Jordan Valley, which represents almost a third of the West Bank, "will be under Israeli sovereignty," according to the peace plan delayed by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who joined Trump in the announcement, has insisted that the Jordan Valley fall under Israel's total control and become an important part of its eastern border.

Benny Gantz, the electoral rival of Netanyahu has made a similar promise, to annex the Jordan Valley, as part of his campaign.

Jordan has warned Israel about the unilateral annexation of the territory.

Where is the Jordan Valley?

The Jordan Valley is a strip of fertile land that extends from the north of the Dead Sea along the eastern perimeter of the West Bank, bordering the Kingdom of Jordan. It is home to 65,000 Palestinians in 28 villages and 11,000 illegal Israeli settlers.

The total land to be annexed comprises almost 30 percent of the West Bank.

Under the current Netanyahu plan, the city of Jericho would be isolated from other Palestinian cities in the occupied West Bank.

According to the United Nations OCHA, it is home to approximately 20,000 Palestinians.

In a future Palestinian state, the plan will leave WThe bank is isolated from its Arab neighbor, Jordan.

Currently, the border crossing of the Allenby / King Hussein bridge over the Jordan River is the only crossing between Jordan and the West Bank.

Jordan Valley, Palestine (Al Jazeera)

Why is it significant?

The annexation of the Jordan Valley separates the West Bank from the Jordan River, which forms its eastern border with Jordan. The river feeds more than 80,000 hectares (197,684 acres) of agricultural land and fish farms.

Control of this region allows the complete reign of Israel to divert the waters of the river into new and pre-existing illegal settlements in the West Bank.

Israel routinely cuts off the water supply of the Jordan River and diverts it to pipes that serve the settlements.

This is part of an ongoing effort by Israel to hinder the living conditions of the Palestinians in the Jordan Valley, so that most of them abandon their lands.

And with the Palestinians in East Jerusalem, who have not received Israeli citizenship since the annexations of their land and their status remains controversial and unresolved, it seems that those in the Jordan Valley face a similar future.