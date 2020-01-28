What happens next at Trump's political trial? The | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLeb875a74cc1c9d48dafc2697dad1aaa711% %MINIFYHTMLeb875a74cc1c9d48dafc2697dad1aaa712%

The defense team of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, concluded his initial arguments on Tuesday when pressure increased for the Senate to call former White House national security adviser John Bolton as a witness in the political trial of the President.

"This should end now, as quickly as possible," said White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, who culminated a defense presentation that described Trump as a victim and took derogatory blows at Bolton, the potential witness who has stirred up the Republican hopes for a quick end to the trial.

One day after the defense team greatly surpassed Bolton, lawyer Jay Sekulow addressed the controversy head-on by rejecting his manuscript, which is said to contradict a key defense argument about Trump's dealings with Ukraine, as "inadmissible." The argument was intended to avoid calls from Democrats to witnesses, including Bolton, who writes in an upcoming book that Trump told him he wanted to withhold Ukraine's military aid until he helped with investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Trump was indicted by the House of Representatives on December 18 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

House Democrats, whose managers gave almost 24 hours of initial arguments last week, accuse Trump of abusing his power in office by organizing a pressure campaign for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a prominent Democratic political rival, as well as launching an investigating a discredited conspiracy theory about the 2016 presidential elections.

Trump refused to participate in the House's political trial investigation.

Adam Schiff, who served as the chief Democratic prosecutor in the case's argument against Trump, said the question remained whether the trial would be fair or unfair, and Republicans have so far refused to allow witness testimony or new evidence.

"A fair trial involves witnesses and involves documents," Schiff told reporters.

With the initial arguments now over, here is a glimpse of what to expect next:

Questions and answers

The next phase of the trial involves questions from the 100 senators, who act as members of the jury, the lawyers representing Trump and the seven Democratic House managers who have served as prosecutors.

According to the resolution of rules approved according to the lines of the party at the beginning of the trial, the senators will have 16 hours for two days to ask written questions from both parties.

The judge of the Supreme Court of the United States, John Roberts, who presides over the trial, will read the questions aloud. The questions will alternate between Democrats and Republicans.

A vote on the witnesses?

At the end of the question period, the Democratic political trial team of the House of Representatives and Trump's lawyers will have four hours, equally divided, to do what could amount to final arguments. The Senate will then move on to the question of whether to call witnesses, which will culminate with crucial votes.

A vote on whether witnesses can be cited could occur as early as Friday.

The rules of the trial provide a two-step process on whether witnesses and documents should be cited, with one vote whether to consider doing so and, if approved, subsequent votes to call witnesses or demand documents.

Some Democrats have argued that the process could allow Republicans to first vote "yes,quot; on whether to proceed and then vote "no,quot; on allowing witnesses or documents to avoid alienating conservative or more moderate voters.

While mocking Bolton's manuscript, Trump and the Republicans have resisted summoning the former White House adviser to testify in person about what he saw and heard as Trump's main national security adviser.

Trump listens while Bolton speaks during a presidential memorandum signed at the White House Oval Office (File: Leah Millis / Reuters)

Senate Republicans spent two days behind closed doors discussing ideas to satisfy those who want to hear more testimonies without prolonging the procedures, or jeopardizing the president's expected absolution.

Ideas seem to be losing strength as quickly as they arise.

A Republican, Senator James Lankford, was raising an idea backed by Senator Lindsey Graham to cite the Bolton book manuscript so that senators can see the evidence themselves, privately.

However, Chuck Schumer, the main Senate Democrat, called the proposal, which would keep Bolton out of public testimony, "absurd."

"We are not negotiating with them. We want four witnesses and four sets of documents, so the truth will come to light," Schumer said.

Democrats want to call Bolton, former White House interim cabinet chief Mick Mulvaney, chief advisor to the White House interim cabinet chief Robert Blair, and the Office and Administration Office official, Michael Duffey. They need four Republicans to join them in the vote of witnesses.

Some Republicans, including Senator Pat Toomey, want reciprocity: bring Bolton or another Democratic witness in exchange for one on the side of the Republican Party. Some Republicans want to know about the Bidens.

McConnell speaks during the political trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the US Capitol. UU. (Photo of the Senate TV / AP)

The majority leader, Mitch McConnell, gathered Republican senators again Tuesday night to consider the next steps. The Republican leader is encouraging senators not to get entangled in such questions that could delay things. He wants a quick end without new witnesses or testimonies.

But the Associated Press news agency reported that McConnell told Republicans that he still doesn't have the votes to block witnesses at Trump's impeachment trial.

What happens if witnesses are called?

If the Senate quotes witnesses, they would be deposed privately before the Senate decides on public testimony.

Republicans are warned that even if they agree to call Bolton to testify or attempt to access his manuscript, the White House will block it, starting what could be a one-week judicial battle for executive privilege and national security.

That would mean a vote on whether to condemn the president could be weeks away.

What happens if witnesses are not called?

If no witnesses or additional documents are cited, senators could consider other motions or proceed to vote on each item of political trial.

Regardless of the vote of the witnesses, the acquittal still seems likely given that the Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate and the conviction would require a two-thirds majority.

If the trial lasts until next week, it will coincide with Monday's Iowa caucuses, which begin the caucus and the primary season for the 2020 presidential elections.

Trump also plans to give his speech on the state of the Union on February 4.