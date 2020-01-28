News

Macron to Israeli security: "I don't like what you did,quot;

The French president lost his temper with Israeli security during a visit to St. Anne's Church in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Jerusalem, France, Israel

News

Winter in the refugee camps of Syria.

People in refugee camps in northern Syria suffer winter.

Humanitarian crisis, Syrian war, Syrian refugees

News

What caused the mission #SudanAnimalRescue

The images of hungry lions in Sudan became viral, which led to an online campaign to rescue them.

Sudan, Wild Animals, Africa