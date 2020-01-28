West Ham says Premier League football is "an absolute necessity,quot; | Soccer news





West Ham had a net expense of £ 214.4 million in new players over the past four years

The consequences of the decline for West Ham have been exposed in the club's accounts during the last financial year.

The club had a pre-tax loss of £ 28.2 million, which they say was driven primarily by investment in equipment and wages.

Co-owner David Sullivan revealed that staying in the Premier League was "an absolute necessity for the future welfare of the club,quot;, which is currently above the relegation zone by goal difference.

West Ham had a net expense of £ 214.4 million in new players over the past four years, while investing £ 22 million in infrastructure, including the renovation of its Rush Green training ground.

Since the end of last season, they broke their transfer record to sign forward Sebastien Haller of Eintracht Frankfurt for £ 45 million. He has scored six goals in 22 Premier League games.

Sullivan's statement, written in October when Manuel Pellegrini was in charge and West Ham was pushing for the first six, said: "The main commercial risk is still relegating to the Premier League football club with the serious financial consequences that follow ".

Since then, West Ham plummeted, with Pellegrini fired in December and replaced by David Moyes, who saved them from relegation two seasons ago.

Therefore, the financial results do not include how much Pellegrini and his coaching staff were paid after leaving the club.

Since the arrival of Moyes, West Ham has won a Premier League match. They were defeated 4-1 at Leicester last Wednesday and West Brom took them out of the FA Cup at home on Saturday.

A statement from the club said on Tuesday: "The board is committed to ensuring that this great club has a solid and stable foundation on which to build.

"As custodians of West Ham United, the board will continue to manage the club in a responsible and sustainable manner and will continue to work hard for the fans."