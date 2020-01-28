Wendy Williams sheds tears while talking about the sudden death of Kobe Bryant

%MINIFYHTML624e7fc6c9684631ef7d3c13b275c6a711% %MINIFYHTML624e7fc6c9684631ef7d3c13b275c6a712%

Wendy also reveals that the devastating news made her appreciate her life as she learned of the death of the NBA star when she was on the phone with her parents to plan a family trip.

Wendy Williams is the last celebrity that paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident with his daughter Gianna, 13, on Sunday, January 26. The TV host talked about the devastating news in Monday's episode of her talk show and couldn't help crying while talking about it.

"Making a show like this is very, very difficult on days like this," Wendy admitted. "What I really looked for about Kobe … I don't know if I even saw him play a game, but I knew, 20 years in the game, it's a living legend."

"He really defended putting his money in destitution and also for girls and women who played basketball, which is a big problem," continued the 55-year-old, excited about the NBA star. "He rose to being a good husband and a good father."

He also added that he considered canceling today's program following the news. "I'm like, & # 39; Okay, I want to take off tomorrow, I can't even deal with this & # 39;" he explained. "But I have to do the show because somehow this stupid show makes people get out of their own sadness, at least for an hour."

"I said we have to reconfigure the show," he continued, and said he decided to eliminate the fashion segment from the show. "You're alive! We all look great!"

During the episode, Wendy revealed that the devastating news made her appreciate her life. "That is the teaching lesson," he shared as he told his audience that he learned about Kobe's death when he was on the phone with his parents to plan a family trip. "Live each day as if it were the last, not in a bad way. Embrace the people you love. Sometimes, you must let the past be past."

Kobe and his daughter Gianna were heading to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, when the helicopter they boarded crashed on Sunday, January 26 in Calabasas, California due to dense fog. The duo and seven others on board were killed.