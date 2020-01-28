Wendy Williams says she is "still great,quot; with NeNe Leakes after she exhibited her Private Text Convo on her talk show!

%MINIFYHTMLfca60f92a9b5b360e654c7464d120bcc11% %MINIFYHTMLfca60f92a9b5b360e654c7464d120bcc12%

Despite rumors that Wendy Williams and NeNe Leakes are no longer friends after the talk show host revealed a private conversation on the air, he wanted to make it very clear that they are really & # 39; still great & # 39;! After Wendy told his audience that NeNe was leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta!

It was all a misunderstanding, but at the end of the day, it seemed that NeNe was still really angry because Wendy had decided to post a text message she had sent him that day, a message that only seemed to be over. RHOA

However, now Wendy states that they have no bad blood and that they are still very good friends.

"In case you're still wondering, NeNe and I are still fine, ok," he said during his Current Issues segment.

At that time, the host was talking about Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge leaving the royal housewives of Orange County and that apparently reminded him of the drama with NeNe.

Therefore, he stopped to update people about their relationship.

"And no, I haven't talked to her about this revelation (RHOC) because I just heard about it this morning," he added, explaining that the day before he took some time off to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

While Wendy says that everything is in order with NeNe, the latter must still address the state of their friendship.

However, he tweeted on January 22 that, private conversations should be left private! What are brides for if you can't let off steam with them on that kind of day?

As you can see, he didn't drop any name, but fans are convinced he was talking about Wendy.

Who knows? Maybe the two ladies have arranged things behind the scenes.



