Watch the night hosts pay emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

The night community is feeling the loss of Kobe Bryant.

Monday, hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O & # 39; Brien Y James corden each delivered an emotional monologue in honor of the late athlete, who died Sunday in a helicopter accident with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and another seven. Bryant was a frequent guest late at night and established a close bond with each of the stars.

Addressing The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Fallon recalled his first time that he met the Los Angeles Lakers legend, who was 17 at the time, at a party. The funny man was 21 years old and was just beginning in Los Angeles as a comedian. Both new in the city, they liked each other and went for a beer run.

%MINIFYHTML6e22d9655e5c986a0a6467d1edcc583213% %MINIFYHTML6e22d9655e5c986a0a6467d1edcc583214%

"Then, I go in and open the door and it's closed," Fallon said. "And the guy says," I'm sorry, I can't sell you anything … "And then Kobe takes out his ID and puts it against the glass and says," I'm a Laker. "And the guy opened the door and we went out with five boxes of beer and we saved the party. "