Watch the night hosts pay emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

The night community is feeling the loss of Kobe Bryant.
Monday, hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O & # 39; Brien Y James corden each delivered an emotional monologue in honor of the late athlete, who died Sunday in a helicopter accident with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and another seven. Bryant was a frequent guest late at night and established a close bond with each of the stars.
Addressing The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Fallon recalled his first time that he met the Los Angeles Lakers legend, who was 17 at the time, at a party. The funny man was 21 years old and was just beginning in Los Angeles as a comedian. Both new in the city, they liked each other and went for a beer run.
"Then, I go in and open the door and it's closed," Fallon said. "And the guy says," I'm sorry, I can't sell you anything … "And then Kobe takes out his ID and puts it against the glass and says," I'm a Laker. "And the guy opened the door and we went out with five boxes of beer and we saved the party. "
As he reflected on the 41-year legacy and the friendship that had endured, Fallon began to drown. "We would laugh at all the good things that had happened since then," he said as he fought the tears. "And we would laugh at how much fun it was to raise children and all the stupid mistakes we made in trying to discover how to be good parents … and today he and one of his girls are gone."
He continued: "But I think he knew Kobe enough to know that he faced any challenge by digging deeper and returning to work. So, let's honor Kobe, Gianna and the other lives that were lost yesterday by following his example."
For his part, Kimmel decided not to be the host. Jimmy Kimmel Live in front of a studio audience, noting that "moving on with a comedy show didn't feel right." Speaking to the camera, the night host tried to understand the death of the NBA star.
"Kobe was, and I know this might not make sense, but he was the last person you could imagine something like that happening to him," Jimmy Kimmel Live invited 15 times. "He was so strong, handsome, intelligent and energetic. He was a hero … Once he retired from basketball, his life revolved around (Gianna's daughters, Natalia Bryant, sixteen, Bianca Bryant, 3 and Capri Bryant, 7 months) live. I was very proud of them. He loved being a father. "
When painting an image of Bryant's empathy as a father, he recalled his reaction upon learning that his son William Kimmel, 2, I needed emergency cardiac surgery in 2017. "When my son underwent cardiac surgery, he registered with me repeatedly," Kimmel said. "He made a point once Billy, my son, was out of the hospital to meet him … and occasionally checked in to see how he was."
At the conclusion of his tribute, Kimmel was moved: "It was a bright light and that's how I want to remember it."
On ConanO & # 39; Brien honored the fallen sports hero by showing his rarely seen sense of humor. "What I wanted to do was take a moment here, at the top of the program, to highlight another aspect of Kobe's talent," the night host said. "It was naturally very funny and lovely. It really was."
Before conducting an interview with Bryant, O & # 39; Brien continued: "Whenever he was on our show, it was a pleasure to talk to him and he always had the public in the palm of his hand. That's the guy I've been to thinking about these last 24 hours and it's that memory that I would like to share with you tonight. "
During Corden & # 39; s Late Late Show Monologue, the British artist talked about how Kobe's talent reached millions, even those in places where basketball is not the most important sport. "If you grow up in Britain, basketball is not a massive part of your life," he shared. "Not many people play basketball at school. The NBA games were not on television when I was little. But, there are some athletes who transcend their sport before you even have the chance to see them play and Kobe Bryant was one of those athletes. "
Recalling Bryant's last visit to the program in 2016, Corden reminded the iconic basketball player who shared his retirement plans.
"I remember that he told me that: he could not stop talking about how excited he was to have all this free time to devote to his family and train his daughters," he continued. "I remember that I loved to hear him talk about it. A man who had achieved so much in his life, he was so excited to be a father for a while. And our hearts break with this tragedy."
Leaving the audience on an edifying note, Corden said: "If you can take a moment, tonight, tomorrow, to call someone you love and just let them know." While the camera moved away from Cats star, Bryant's Lakers numbers were displayed in the show's tent and a montage of images of their past appearances was reproduced.
