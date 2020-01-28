Watch Felicity Return to Arrow in the final series

In the clip, she arrives at Arrow's bunker in the elevator and is basically received by everyone who has ever been part of Team Arrow, including current Diggle members (David Ramsey), Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), Rene (Rick Gonzalez) and Laurel (Katie Cassidy), but also Thea (Willa Holland) Roy (Colton Haynes), Curtis (Echo Kellum), Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson), and even Rory (Joe Dinicol)

She also walks right next to Mia (Katherine McNamara), the adult version you are visiting from the future, but you clearly have no idea who she is. However, the moment is not lost for Mia.

The photos at the end show that Mia and Felicity share a moment, or at least stand together at the funeral so everyone can assume they are.

After a screening of the end, showrunner Beth schwartz, who wrote the episode with the executive producer Marc GuggenheimHe said that the idea of ​​the two meeting was a bit of "wish fulfillment."

"Being a mother and I am a new mother, seeing your son in adulthood is really crazy and also incredible when you are proud of who he became as a woman," he said, explaining that it was also "honoring the legacy of his father … obviously not in great circumstances because they are at Oliver's funeral, but I think it was a very significant moment in their lives. "