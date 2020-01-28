Watch Felicity Return to Arrow in the final series

Prepare to cry tears cubes.
Arrow He broadcasts his series finale tonight, and we've seen him, and that's why we've already cried. We are crying again now just thinking about that, and just thinking that everyone else can see and cry his eyes out It's a festival of emotions, which you should already be able to guess if you've seen the photos of Oliver Queen's funeral.
To start preparing you for this festival of emotions, we have a small gift for you: the return of Felicity Smoak.
Emily Bett Rickards He left the series at the end of the seventh season, so Felicity spent the eighth season hidden, raising baby Mia alone while Oliver was busy dealing with the crisis that ended up sacrificing to fix it. Rickards only returned for the end of tonight's series, and we have his first look at his arrival in the video above.
In the clip, she arrives at Arrow's bunker in the elevator and is basically received by everyone who has ever been part of Team Arrow, including current Diggle members (David Ramsey), Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), Rene (Rick Gonzalez) and Laurel (Katie Cassidy), but also Thea (Willa Holland) Roy (Colton Haynes), Curtis (Echo Kellum), Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson), and even Rory (Joe Dinicol)
She also walks right next to Mia (Katherine McNamara), the adult version you are visiting from the future, but you clearly have no idea who she is. However, the moment is not lost for Mia.
The photos at the end show that Mia and Felicity share a moment, or at least stand together at the funeral so everyone can assume they are.
After a screening of the end, showrunner Beth schwartz, who wrote the episode with the executive producer Marc GuggenheimHe said that the idea of the two meeting was a bit of "wish fulfillment."
"Being a mother and I am a new mother, seeing your son in adulthood is really crazy and also incredible when you are proud of who he became as a woman," he said, explaining that it was also "honoring the legacy of his father … obviously not in great circumstances because they are at Oliver's funeral, but I think it was a very significant moment in their lives. "
Felicity's return was crucial to the end in many ways, as you will see, and she is in it much more than you can assume that despite only being able to film for two days. If you are a Felicity fan (or an Olicity fan) you will not be disappointed, and we can promise you that. (Like, get ready. Really.)
Really if you're a fan of someone from Arrow, the final delivery.
"I know it was really important for me and Marc to honor all our characters in this," Schwartz said. "We spent a lot of time in the room doing a brainstorm for all our characters, and if they were regulars of the series in the eighth season or if they were regulars of the series in the first season, we really wanted to give everyone a satisfactory ending so that could you imagine what your life would be like after the show ended. "
You can also get an idea of the clip about what the team faces before the funeral. Oliver's son, William, has been kidnapped once more (less than one episode since Future William was kidnapped last week), and stepmother Felicity has stepped in to lead the team to save him. The show could not leave without one last mission, obviously.
"Part of that was that we realized that if we kidnapped William once again during the life of the show, we would get a free set of meat knives. And he wanted those knives," Guggenheim joked.
In all seriousness, ArrowThe end of the series is a pretty beautiful farewell to the show that launched thousands of other shows, and presents surprises of which you have not yet seen photos and a perfect ending for a hero.
It airs tonight at 9 p.m., after a retrospective special, on The CW.
See the photos of the end below.