Waste Waste Open picks, sleepers, betting tips

The Super Bowl is this weekend, but first, we have one of the funniest PGA Tour events of the whole season: The Waste Management Open at TPC Scottsdale. Rickie Fowler will seek to defend his WMO 2019 title, and Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth will join him, among other important players in this field, which means many interesting options for his bets. card.

TPC Scottsdale is one of the best designs for a PGA Tour event on the calendar, with a four-hole closure featuring a scoring Par-515, the iconic Par-3 16 stadium, a manageable Par-4 17 and a difficult closure 18 that presents a tour on the water and bunkers on both sides of the street. I would not necessarily classify this event as a total birdie festival, but with the winning score in the range of -16 to -20, players will probably need to join four rounds below 70 to get the chance to lift the trophy. Sunday.

PGA DFS: Lineup Builder | How to win

TPC Scottsdale is a medium-length Par-71 course that is a paradise for ball lovers. There are a lot of birdies that can be had here if players can look decent on the greens that are smooth in slope and speed compared to other fields. This leads to a strong emphasis on "Strokes Gained: Approach,quot; this week. We see year after year that elite ball hitters reach the top in TPC Scottsdale, and we must continue to look for that trend.

Length is also a good benefit at TPC Scottsdale, but it shouldn't look like the end of everything. As long as players can keep it on the street or at least fail on the right side of the street, they should be fine. Finally, the three Par 5 are excellent scoring opportunities, so players must take advantage. I usually don't pay much attention to the Par-5 score in non-Par 72 courses, but TPC Scottsdale is a rare exception in which the "par-5 percentage or better,quot; is a statistic to consider.

If you have more questions or are looking for more betting and DFS tips (NFL, MLB, NBA, PGA), visit me on Twitter (@DFSBenj)

Key statistics

Ball striking

Beats won: focus

Blows won: out of the shirt

Pair 5 Birdie or better percentage

Waste management Open betting tips, odds

Absolute bets to consider

* fees through DraftKings Sportsbook

Jon Rahm 6/1

I was very worried about how to build my betting card this week, but finally, I decided to carry Rahm with his 6/1 odds. I have no problem if you prefer to bet on some of the 10 / 1-30 / 1 boys, like Hideki Matsuyama, Webb Simpson or Bubba Watson, I considered all those players, but I have a strong feeling that Rahm is going to be a man in a mission in your local event. Rahm was close to claiming his second victory in his career at Torrey Pines last week, and his current form has him ready to claim a victory. The Arizona State student has played in Waste Management Open every year of his professional career, but curiously he had his best result here (T5) when he was an amateur in 2015. Rahm has the tee-to-green game to break the TPC Scottsdale , and I like what I have seen of his mentality so far in 2020. Starting a betting card with Rahm will force you to bet on some players in the range of 50/1 and more, but it's good for us, there are some types In that range they stand out.

Viktor Hovland 55/1

I have refrained from buying in the hype around the Hovland trio, Matthew Wolff and Colin Morikawa, at least in terms of direct bets. In my opinion, your odds have been overinflated against what your real profit value is. However, this week is a good time to jump over Hovland with a 55/1 number. This line smells like fish after the books have included Hovland U-30/1 since entering the PGA Tour scene last year, but I'm willing to bite into an event that has had winners in the past. Hovland is already one of the best attackers on the tour, and will be a real force once his short game matures a bit. I would be surprised if he doesn't win a victory this season, and this is the kind of number I want to take a risk on, even with most of the golf betting community betting on him.

Daniel Berger 70/1

I love that Berger has played decent golf again after dealing with injuries in recent years. Berger is a talented player who participated in the PGA Tour before taking a long break after a wrist injury. Berger finally seems to be returning to his best moment after making five of six cuts with four top-30 finals this season. Berger has an excellent track record in this event outside the lost cut last season, finishing T11 and T7 in 2018 and & # 39; 17, respectively, and posting a T10 in & # 39; 15. Beyond his solid career, he is leaving four rounds in the 60s in his last event at The American Express. If you don't want to invest in a 70/1 direct bet at Berger, a top 10 end in +550 or a top 20 end in +225 is also highlighted.

J.B. Holmes 110/1

The final bet on my card really hurts me to make, but at 110/1, the two-time WMO winner Holmes has too much courage to fade completely. Holmes played well last week in Torrey Pines until he fell on Sunday with a 73. He certainly has the ability to hit the ball to compete this week, and will seek to continue riding a putter that ranked ninth in "SG: Putting,quot; the week pass. Holmes is one of the most agonizing players on the tour, but I'm willing to overlook him forever if he is able to achieve one in 110/1 this week in the desert.