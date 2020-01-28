Was Ryan Gosling almost in the Backstreet Boys?

%MINIFYHTML6ceff5f26bc683d4c68c8e481d5d17cb11% %MINIFYHTML6ceff5f26bc683d4c68c8e481d5d17cb12%

The band's success was not overnight. They first got big in Europe before finally exploding in the United States in 1997, once the Spice Girls and Hanson made pop music in vogue after the twin grunge follies and gangsta rap, but by 1998, they were in Al edge of stardom. And they also realized that Big Poppa was stealing them blindly. Not only had Pearlman and the former NKOTB manager Johnny Wright (which now helped steer the BSB ship) launched its main competitor NSYNC on its back, but they discovered that, from 1993 to 1997, Trans Continental had earned about $ 10 million in revenue, while the band only received $ 300,000. Total.

Littrell filed a lawsuit first, claiming that Pearlamn had not been honest about his earnings. McLean, Richardson and Dorough soon joined the lawsuit, which resulted in a handful of agreements and severed the group's relationship with the man who united them forever. However, the terms left Pearlman getting a sixth of everything they did. "It's ridiculous," said Littrell Rolling Stone in 2000. "He is not doing work."

In 2014, six years after Pearlman was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being accused of executing one of the largest and longest-standing Ponzi schemes in history, looting people with more than $ 300 million, as well like some darker and baseless claims. that he was also a pedophile, taking advantage of the boys he recruited for his many musical efforts: they returned to court with a claim that he still owed them $ 3,451,456.04. They eventually received a $ 99,000 cash deal, 34 reels of audio tape, 26 CDs, seven studio mastering audio tapes, six sealed posters, three audio cassettes and a VHS tape. The recordings included some unpublished mixes, demos and original materials.