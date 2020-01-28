Vote: Who should win the supporting actress at the Oscars?

In less than two weeks, we will be glued to our screens to see the Oscars 2020!

On February 9, it will be one of the most star-studded nights in Hollywood when hundreds of celebrities descend to the Dolby Theater to accept awards for acting, writing, directing and more.

This year, one of the most competitive categories is for the Supporting Actress award and we want to know who you I would love to see you go home with a prize!

You already voted that you would like to see Brad Pitt pick up a trophy for your part of supporting actor in Once upon a time in Hollywood. Now it's the ladies' turn!

All contestants gave excellent performances, such as Margot RobbieThe distressing image of a Fox News employee during the Roger Ailes reign or Laura DernThe role of a powerful divorce lawyer.