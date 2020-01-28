Vote: Who should win the supporting actress at the Oscars?

In less than two weeks, we will be glued to our screens to see the Oscars 2020!
On February 9, it will be one of the most star-studded nights in Hollywood when hundreds of celebrities descend to the Dolby Theater to accept awards for acting, writing, directing and more.
This year, one of the most competitive categories is for the Supporting Actress award and we want to know who you I would love to see you go home with a prize!
You already voted that you would like to see Brad Pitt pick up a trophy for your part of supporting actor in Once upon a time in Hollywood. Now it's the ladies' turn!
All contestants gave excellent performances, such as Margot RobbieThe distressing image of a Fox News employee during the Roger Ailes reign or Laura DernThe role of a powerful divorce lawyer.
Some of his characters helped reveal stories that we may have forgotten, such as Kathy Bates playing the mother of real life Richard Jewell, a security guard who was falsely accused of domestic terrorism.
Others took a turn to classic tales, such as Florence Pugh as the last interpreter to face Amy March in Little woman.
And others just made us cry, like Scarlett Johanssonit's part of the dark comedy Jojo Rabbit.
You really can't go wrong with who you choose!
Check each of the nominees below and then find out who would like to see you go home with the hardware.
Wilson Webb
Florence Pugh for Little woman
That Amy, one of the characters she least likes about Little woman Novel, he became a more nuanced and redeemable character in the 2019 adaptation without a doubt thanks to Florence PughThe ability to deliver subtleties that made his character comprehensive and comprehensive.
L Horricks / 20thCenturyFox / Kobal / Shutterstock
Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit
In Taika Waititidark satirical comedy Jojo Rabbit, Scarlett Johansson He plays a mother in Nazi Germany who secretly hides and protects a Jewish girl on the walls of her house.
Netflix
Laura Dern for Marriage history
Laura DernThe representation of a divorce lawyer who can range between being an intelligent bulldog and a nice shoulder to cry on was one of the most convincing of the year.
Warner Bros.
Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell
Kathy Bates plays protector but overwhelmed mother "Bobi,quot; Jewell in Clint eastwoodnarration of the bombing of the Centennial Olympic Park, where real life Richard Jewell He was falsely implicated by the media to have been behind the attack.
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle SMPSP
Margot Robbie for Bomb
Margot Robbie gave a heartbreaking performance as an employee of Fox News who goes from anxious to start her career to become disillusioned and traumatized after being sexually harassed by Roger Ailes.
