Vitality Nations Cup: positive aspects and lessons to bring to the four nations | Netball news





The Silver Ferns team stepped forward and surrendered at the beginning of a new international cycle

Tamsin Greenway takes a look at the Vitality Nations Cup and evaluates the work of the four nations, including the positive aspects and the lessons they will take with them after the four days.

Overall, I think it was a very successful first Vitality Nations Cup. Although some of the games faded on the scoreboard, all teams showed progression during the week and their clashes with each other were fascinating to watch.

What I found really interesting was to observe how the different teams faced different styles, the combinations that the coaches played during the week and how each team approached the competition.

Nations Cup finished. What a week it has been. I loved being back in the action and watching the teams progress and the stars emerge. Congratulations to New Zealand and welcome back to Jamaica. As for England, I think we found our C, our fourth shooter arrived and our captain was simply fantastic. @SkyNetball pic.twitter.com/uzEQD2CSwx – Tamsin Greenway (@tamsingreenway) January 26, 2020

The general winners and the current world champions, New Zealand impressed me. They ended up being very dominant despite playing most of their games with only 10 players after Michaela Sokolich-Beatson's ACL break and Bailey Mes's knee.

What caught my attention was the level of players who previously would have called their & # 39; bank or emerging players & # 39 ;.

People like Kimiora Poi, Whitney Souness and Maia Wilson stepped forward and delivered. Although they have had some exposure to international netball before, they all seemed a step above some similar players from other nations.

The reigning world champions were an elegant team, despite arriving without a great experience

With its brand and its defensive zone, the Kiwis style of play really altered other teams, but it also highlighted what happened when the teams met for the second time. In the final, Jamaica was able to divide the area much more effectively and that will have been a massive learning curve for the head coach, Dame Noeline Tauara.

The New Zealand defense style is excellent, but with so many new players on that defensive side, they will have to see what happens when the teams go with them. How do they start to win more ball during those moments and, more importantly, stick to the task?

However, I don't think there's anything wrong with the style, I just think there were some players who were exposed to play that way without Katrina Rore and Casey Kopau in their ranks. Karin Burger and Jane Watson stood out for the Silver Ferns, but it's also about developing everyone else around them.

Shannon Saunders ended up playing WD and I think it would have been a little different if Michaela Sokolich-Beatson had been there. But, players like Phoenix Karaka, Poi and Saunders will also have to work in that defensive unit so that everyone is in sync all the time.

From an offensive point of view, Tauara will be really pleased with Wilson and if she stays at that level, that will strengthen them in the future. They had to find another shooter now that Maria Folau retired, and they will be satisfied with the result this week.

Overall, it was a successful tour for them. Not only did they win but they stuck to the task. Noeline clearly had a plan; Get people on the court and then go out and win the final. She did exactly that and again showed why she is the best coach in the world.

The Sunshine Girls fell twice to New Zealand, but showed positive signs at all times.

Well, I said that Jamaica had returned and, apart from their small blow against New Zealand in their first meeting, they are.

Connie Francis really won her coach franchise by being able to reverse a loss of 26 goals on Wednesday to the point of tying with the Kiwis part-time in Sunday's final. His ability to do that shows exactly what he has brought to the group.

On the court, we saw the fighter and physicist Jamaica that we know and love. You can't get away from him, his reach, athletics and fight. They also regained their culture and spirit. It was really good to see it.

I think Khadijah Williams and Shanice Beckford improved as the week progressed and also Nicole Dixon. Dixon, I think, has consolidated that position in the Center now.

Sunshine Girls shows positive signs Despite suffering a disappointment in the final of the Vitality Nations Cup, there are indications that Jamaica is back in the game, which is great for world netball.

I was impressed with how they developed in the attack, but I still think they need to find other options that they can turn to. When pieces were broken against New Zealand, they did not have a WA, GA or Center change that was effective. For me, that is a problem and one to analyze.

Defensively, there were question marks about Shamera Sterling playing in GD, but I thought she did a good job. What also excites me is to see Latanya Wilson this year at the Superleague (in Celtic Dragons) because every time she went to court, she had a great partnership with Sterling.

Now in England, the local team. I guess it was a roller coaster week for them. They will be glad to have won the final victory against South Africa and looking at the teams in all areas, England definitely has the greatest strength to return to its squad.

They probably have at least six players, who have not said they are retiring or are returning from an injury, who return in their mix and are also in key positions such as GA, GK and C. I think there were also some great success stories of the players.

The experienced defender had an excellent tournament for the Roses

The first was definitely Stacey Francis. She changed the rules of the game and should be a key part of England's defensive formation in the future.

Also, Amy Carter stood out. I would have liked to see her on the court a little more at the beginning, because I think I could have played in all the games and been really effective for long periods.

However, I think he had enough exposure at the end of the competition and his association developed very well with Nat Haythornthwaite.

Captain's competition for Haythornthwaite Natalie Haythornthwaite celebrated her 50th international appearance against South Africa and crowned a stellar competition as the captain of the Roses.

Carter will have learned a lot over the course of the week. The key for her now is to return to Manchester Thunder and get on the court. I know they have Caroline O & # 39; Hanlon there and Laura Malcolm, but with Liana Leota's departure, I hope she still has the right amount of time in court to develop.

I also have to mention Ellie Cardwell. There are always question marks about the shooters when they enter the mix and I think she was exceptional over the course of the week. Until the players are properly tested internationally (through a series), it is not really known about them.

Cardwell shot well, was always available and was solid in both positions. I prefer it in GS, because I think it needs a little more skill in court in GA, but overall I was very impressed. Their quiet presence when England was under real pressure was exactly what they needed too.

However, to move forward, this group must address the error rates of individual players. When you look at the Kiwis, if they had a difficult time, they don't have three or four in a row.

In the case of England, they sometimes got into trouble because they made the mistakes worse. They let the teams re-enter because of that and the rate must be reduced, players must reduce their individual errors.

Also, I think they need to see their style on the defensive. Sometimes he got very masculine and had an annoying style, however, I think you can be more creative than that with Fran Williams and Razia Quashie on your team. Those players can do some exceptional things, but they need to work within a unit that works for them. I am sure that with more time together it will come.

Overall, from an English perspective, I think a lot of positive things have come out of the tournament and Jess Thirlby will have learned a lot about his side as a result.

Karla Pretorius joined the competition, as did South Africa

Finally, let's take a look at South Africa. After disappointing me so much during the first part of the week, they returned and took him to New Zealand. That performance showed why I was so frustrated with them, because they are much more capable than they showed from the beginning.

It was the end of the attack on which I had my reservations, and I thought that Bongwie Msomi grew during the week and I returned to the Bongi I know.

Sometimes, the impact of Khanyisa Chawane was also good and she will be one of those who will look at Team Bath this year and finally Lefebre Rademan, it was absolutely brilliant. I imagine you will see it appear on this side of the world, if it does not go to Suncorp, at some point during the next few years.

My only question when it comes to South Africa is how they solve their problems in addressing the mental pressures of Test netball.

Now they have a squad that can physically match their opponents, and that also matches their abilities, but when will they learn to take and maintain leadership in the test matches?

It is something they have to figure out how to do. Whether individual players need help with their psychology or the team in general, they need to find the answer. South Africa is so close to taking teams and I just can't understand how they let the games go.

Like all the teams that leave this Cup of Nations, they will have learned a lot about themselves, but at some point, that key factor, around their psychology, has to change so that they can move forward.

