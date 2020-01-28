Vitality Nations Cup: Jane Watson, Stacey Francis and Maia Wilson among leading artists | Netball news

%MINIFYHTML79f14979c64defe34da1d6738c8f24a311% %MINIFYHTML79f14979c64defe34da1d6738c8f24a312%

The Silver Ferns secured the title on Sunday with a 67-56 victory over Jamaica in the final at Copper Box Arena





Silver Ferns' work was led by prominent players at both ends of the court

After an exciting competition of the Vitality Nations Cup between England, South Africa, Jamaica and New Zealand, we take a look at some of the people who stood out during the four days of the match.

From the first day in Nottingham until the last weekend in London, the tournament provided fascinating information about the development of the four nations as new international cycles begin.

Throughout the week, the world champions highlighted their considerable strength in depth and were rewarded with a clean sweep of victories and the title.

Jamaica, under the new head coach Connie Francis, looked much more like themselves and began laying down memories of their disappointing Netball World Cup.

The English Vitality Roses enjoyed playing in her homeland with head coach Jess Thirlby watching the players step up, while SPAR Proteas built as the competition progressed.

Here we take a look at some of the people who led the work of his team …

Jane Watson (New Zealand)

Watson showing his exceptional reach against Jhaniele Fowler

Let's start with the official player of the tournament, the 29-year-old Silver Ferns defender.

From start to finish, Watson was prolific in the New Zealand defensive end and his association with Phoenix Karaka developed as the competition progressed.

The exceptional elevation of the vice-captain wreaked havoc with all the attackers around him, as well as his considerable wingspan.

The two key elements resulted in amazing interceptions, both inside and outside the & # 39; D & # 39 ;, and his physical state ensured that his tips were not wasted either.

Jane Watson received the ball when her team needed it. The New Zealand defensive unit has been built around it and I think it has been impressive. She constantly stood out and was involved in all the great moments when New Zealand converted matches.

Stacey Francis (England)

The experienced international defender had a series to remember

Another defender who defended his team during the Vitality Nations Cup was housed within England's defensive wing.

Stacey Francis' performances marked her first outings in her homeland since she decided to return to the international configuration, and prospered on the local courts.

The 32-year-old played in the GD and GK positions and had the experience and knowledge to adapt smoothly to her different defensive partners.

In the tie-break for third place in the Roses, it was Francis's final interception that changed the game from goal to goal. The moment was just a reward for a series of performances that had been built on hard work.

The interception was very similar to Stacey Francis's, that's all I can say. She is able to do something from nothing. She was ready for that. He had probably seen it a couple of times, tried it and tried it.

Nicole Dixon (Jamaica)

The Sunshine Girls & # 39; Center was designated as their vice-captain before the competition and immediately announced their presence during their first game.

His player of the match against South Africa in Nottingham set his tone and became a constant presence in the middle of the field.

His seemingly endless energy ensured a strong transition from defense to attack and, along with Khadijah Williams, fed Jhaniele Fowler well.

Nicole Dixon has talent, but she also knows how to control the game and set the pace for things in Jamaica, including replenishment and attack. She also receives interceptions at key moments.

Maia Wilson (New Zealand)

2:21 Listen to the thoughts of Maia Wilson and Dame Noeline Taurua after their victory in the final Listen to the thoughts of Maia Wilson and Dame Noeline Taurua after their victory in the final

At just 22 years old, Maia Wilson's international career is still in diapers and after Maria Folau's retirement, she has firmly put her hand in the air to spend a considerable amount of time in the New Zealand shooting circle.

Wilson really made his international debut in 2016, but after that, he missed the selection for the Commonwealth Games and the World Cup last year.

In the past 12 months, he has worked incredibly hard on his fitness and fitness, and the rewards were clear throughout this tournament.

Wilson's shooting accuracy Match One – England 27/29 93% Match Two – Jamaica 42/45 93% Match Three – South Africa 24/30 80% Final – Jamaica 44/47 94% Total accuracy 137/151 91%

The shooter, who scored 151 of New Zealand's 250 goals, took home two player prizes in total.

The second came from the final, and the decisive match of the competition was his first complete 60-minute game for the Silver Ferns.

I think Maia consolidated and gained her own confidence. Their numbers are sublime and I am very happy. It is only a reward for the work you have done.

Khanyisa Chawane (South Africa)

0:30 Enjoy this lovely pass from the back of the midfield player to South Africa Enjoy this lovely pass from the back of the midfield player to South Africa

The SPAR Proteas competition may not have been as positive as they would have liked when it comes to their results, but the team will take a lot anyway.

Within his half court, Khanyisa Chawane's energy was a topic of conversation. Every time he was on the court, Chawane wouldn't let go of the gas for a moment.

His style was personified by a beautiful pass behind the back against the Silver Ferns and a greater knowledge of when to use it (or not) will come as this season unfolds in Team Bath Netball.

