Vicki Gunvalson's daughter shares her opinion about her mother leaving RHOC after 14 seasons

Vicki Gunvalson leaves Real Housewives of Orange County even though she was one of the OGs in the series and now, her daughter, Briana, is breaking the silence about her mother's decision. It turns out that she is also proud to support her mother in this and made it very clear when a fan expressed her desire for her to make a statement.

As fans know, Vicki leaves RHOC after no less than 14 seasons and it seems that his 32-year-old daughter, Briana Culberson, supports her one hundred percent!

Vicki has announced his departure and explained that he will leave to follow other projects.

The next day, Briana responded to a comment from a fan under her husband's Instagram post Ryan Culberson.

The image he published showed both him and Briana, so it makes sense that someone proceeded to write in the comments section: "Wishing Briana makes a statement about the program!"

In response, Vicki's daughter wrote that "I am not really a,quot; declaration "type girl, but I will say that it is very sad and the end of a wonderful trip for my mother. We have had a lot of fun as a family in the program and I am very proud of her and I love her. Her absence will be significant and we will miss her very much in the program. "

There were also many other comments that sprouted about Briana and praised her.

For example, someone commented ‘Of all the cast of RH, Briana is my favorite. This woman, although young, has been the most elegant and mature of the entire franchise. I will miss her more! "While another follower thought that she and her husband looked much happier not having cameras in their faces all the time.

‘When you discover that you don't have to worry that Bravo cameras are in your face anymore #happy. "They wrote as a way to caption the couple's photo.



