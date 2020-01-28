Vanessa Bryant is trying to stay strong for her daughters after the death of Kobe and Gigi – "It's an extremely difficult and devastating moment,quot;

While the world mourns the loss of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who was nicknamed "Gigi," there is no one on Earth who is struggling to accept the tragedy other than Vanessa Bryant. In the blink of an eye, she lost her husband and daughter, and a source says she is surrounded by loved ones trying to help her overcome this unimaginable tragedy.

"It's an extremely difficult and devastating time for Vanessa and the whole family," said a source. Persons magazine, with a second addition that the 37-year-old widow is "devastated."

Vanessa still has her three daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months, and trusts her support system and her faith because she laments the tragic loss of her husband, whom she met and he married when he only had one teenager

"She can barely keep calm," says the source. "She can't finish a sentence without crying. But she is working very hard to do it for the other girls. She now has to be the strong one. Of course, you can never be prepared for this. Despite her ups and downs, (Vanessa and Kobe ) were soulmates. She thought of him as her life partner. "

The second source said Vanessa is not alone, but she will obviously be sad for a long time.

Kobe, Gianna, their personal pilot and Gianna's teammates and parents were heading to a basketball game at their Mamba Academy when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. A family friend said that Kobe was proud to see that his daughters chased him and Vanessa, but that they also became his. The friend said that Kobe had a special bond with each of his daughters.

In November 2019, Kobe celebrated the twentieth anniversary of the day he met Vanessa with a sweet Instagram post that included old photos. He wrote in the legend that that day, 20 years ago, he met his best friend and queen.

Kobe said he decided to celebrate the old-school style and take Vanessa to Disneyland, and he finished his legend by writing: "I love you, my mommy for semper."

That same month, Kobe Bryant told Maria Shriver during an interview that being a father was his greatest achievement and what he is most proud of in this world.



