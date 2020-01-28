Vanessa Bryant filters video of daughter Gianna playing basketball in high heels!

Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, recently posted a video of her 13-year-old daughter Gianna, now deceased, playing basketball with heels.

HERE IS THE LINK TO THE VIDEO

Gianna was a very talented basketball player, as you can see in the video.

The 13-year-old girl died with her father in a tragic helicopter accident in California on Sunday.

Gianna, who was Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's second daughter, was a highly qualified player, who was already being recruited by the university's basketball teams.

USA Today noticed, in June 2018, that, at age 12, he was already taller than his mother, and speculated that, by the time he grew up, he could be almost as tall as his father. They wrote: "That size with Bryant's ability is an absolutely terrifying combination for a young dynamo who clearly has the ability to master the flow of a game on the court."

Kobe called Gianna "Mambacita,quot; on the basketball court. His sports nickname had been "The Black Mamba,quot;.

