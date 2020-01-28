Vanessa Bryant filters video of daughter Gianna playing basketball in high heels!

Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, recently posted a video of her 13-year-old daughter Gianna, now deceased, playing basketball with heels.

Gianna was a very talented basketball player, as you can see in the video.

The 13-year-old girl died with her father in a tragic helicopter accident in California on Sunday.

Gianna, who was Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's second daughter, was a highly qualified player, who was already being recruited by the university's basketball teams.

