Usher, Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg ask the NBA to change the logo in honor of Kobe Bryant

Celebrities have also signed an online petition that aims to replace the current logo with Jerry West in a silhouette with an image of the recently deceased NBA star.

Usher, Justin BieberY Snoop Dogg They are among the stars asking the NBA (National Basketball Association) to change their logo in honor of the deceased Kobe Bryant.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend was only 41 when he died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, January 26, 2020, along with eight other passengers, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

After the heartbreaking news, tributes have accumulated for the deceased athlete, and fans are now asking the NBA to change its logo to recognize the star.

Vanessa Hudgens Y Naomi Campbell They were also among the famous faces that supported the Nick M fan campaign on the change.org website, which features a logo mockup of graphic artist Tyson Beck.

The petition aims to replace the current image, which presents the former basketball player and executive Jerry west in a silhouette Design has been in place since 1969.

"It could not be a better time for athletes and people," Usher wrote on Instagram, adding, "#changethelogo."

When WENN went to the press, the petition had accumulated more than 1.5 million signatures.