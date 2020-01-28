USA: 50 soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries after Iran's attack | News

%MINIFYHTMLc5ad7f6f159ed87711268ec58bb4c2dd11% %MINIFYHTMLc5ad7f6f159ed87711268ec58bb4c2dd12%

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that 50 US soldiers were diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury after Iran's missile attacks at a base in Iraq earlier this month, 16 more than the army had previously announced.

President Donald Trump and other senior officials initially said that Iran's attack on January 8 had not killed or injured any member of the US service.

Later, Trump seemed to minimize injuries, saying he "heard they had headaches and a couple of other things."



"As of today, 50 members of the US service have been diagnosed,quot; with a traumatic brain injury, Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell said in a statement about injuries in the attack on Ain al-Air Base Asad in western Iraq.

Symptoms of concussion injuries include headaches, dizziness, sensitivity to light and nausea.

A total of 31 of the 50 were treated in Iraq and returned to the service, including 15 of the most recently diagnosed, Campbell said.

Eighteen of the total have been sent to Germany for further evaluation and treatment, while one was sent to Kuwait and has since returned to the service, he said.

"This is a snapshot in time and numbers can change," said Campbell.

In its previous update on Friday, the Pentagon had put the number of injured at 34.

Trump said earlier that the injuries were "not very serious ", provoking criticism from a group of US war veterans.

Senator Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat and former army ranger, asked Trump to apologize.

"Traumatic brain injury is a serious matter," Reed said in a statement referring to brain injuries.

"It's not a & # 39; headache & # 39; and it's completely wrong that President Trump lessens his wounds. He may not have wanted to disrespect them, but President Trump's comments were an insult to our troops. He owes them an apology,quot;.

William Schmitz, national commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, also said Friday that the group "expects an apology from the president to our men and women on duty for their wrong comments."

According to data from the Pentagon, about 408,000 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury since 2000.

Iran fired missiles at Ain al-Asad in retaliation for the murder of a Revolutionary Guard general, Qassem Soleimani, in an attack at Baghdad airport on January 3.

The missile attacks crowned a spiral of violence that began in late December, and both sides have refrained from further military escalation.