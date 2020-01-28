United States to expand Wuhan coronavirus screening tests

Travelers arriving from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, will be examined at 20 ports of entry into the United States, federal officials said Tuesday.
"At this time, there is no spread of this virus in our home communities," said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press conference in Washington.
"It is likely that the next few days and weeks will bring more cases, including the possibility of spreading from person to person," he added. "Our goal is to contain this virus and prevent the sustained spread of the virus in our country."
At five major airports in the United States, the C.D.C. is already evaluating passengers from Wuhan, China, to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection.
But the agency too oversees a comprehensive quarantine system, which includes permanent quarantine stations at 20 airports and land border crossings, which have medical officers who routinely examine sick passengers and decide if they can enter the United States.
Those stations will be equipped and staffed to perform specific tests for Wuhan's coronavirus, authorities said in an information session.
"Americans should know that this is a potentially very serious public health threat, but at this point Americans should not worry about their own safety," said Alex M. Azar, secretary of health and human services, at the briefing. "This is a very fast and constantly changing situation."
"All options have to be on the table, including travel restrictions," he added. "But diseases are not terribly good at respecting borders."
