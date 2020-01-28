United States to expand Wuhan coronavirus screening tests

Travelers arriving from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, will be examined at 20 ports of entry into the United States, federal officials said Tuesday.

"At this time, there is no spread of this virus in our home communities," said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press conference in Washington.

"It is likely that the next few days and weeks will bring more cases, including the possibility of spreading from person to person," he added. "Our goal is to contain this virus and prevent the sustained spread of the virus in our country."

At five major airports in the United States, the C.D.C. is already evaluating passengers from Wuhan, China, to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection.