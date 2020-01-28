United States approves plan to provide CH-47 Chinook helicopters to Afghanistan – Defense Blog

The United States has approved a plan to provide Ch-47 Chinook heavy-load helicopters to the Wing of the Special Mission of the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces.

The story was first reported by the Khaama Press News Agency, which cited a December 2019 report to Congress, titled Improving Security and Stability in Afghanistan.

The U.S. Department of Defense UU. He reported on the planned delivery of heavy-duty helicopters in his semiannual report that he recently delivered to the US Congress. UU., Which covers events during the period from June 1 to November 30, 2019.

The specific report indicated that the US UU. They planned to provide an undisclosed number of Chinook CH-47 transport helicopters to Afghanistan with the necessary equipment and training to improve the country's capacity. Specifically, the Chinooks will be handed over to the Special Mission Wing to support their anti-terrorism operations. It will completely replace Russian-made Mi-17 helicopters by the end of 2023 in that position. It is unknown if the Chinooks will be new buildings or renovated structures.

According to a Scramble magazine, the Afghan air force operates 45 Mi-17 helicopters, of which 23 are completely ready. At the end of December 2019, 11 helicopters required revision due to the end of their useful lives. Four helicopters were sent to Bulgaria for review, and seven more were being repaired or awaiting revision.