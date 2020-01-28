UN envoy calls for escalation as fighting in Yemen increases | News

The United Nations special envoy to Yemen has called for an immediate reduction, as a drastic increase in the fight threatens to exacerbate the country's long-lasting war and further complicate a fragile peace process.

The renewed violence between a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE and Houthi rebels He has reportedly caused hundreds of victims since it exploded almost two weeks ago. make. The CThe coalition that supports the internationally recognized government has intensified air strikes against rebel targets northeast of the capital, Sanaa, after a period of relative calm, while Houthis attacked government-controlled areas.

"The parties in Yemen must reduce violence and renew their commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict," UN envoy Martin Griffiths wrote Monday on Twitter

"The Yemeni people deserve better than a life of perpetual war," he said.

Griffiths said The warring parties must keep their promises and "build an environment conducive to the peace process."

The UN Security Council convened emergency consultations on Tuesday at the request of the United Kingdom after the escalation of violence. Karen Pierce, the UK ambassador to the world body, said the council would receive an informative video behind closed doors from Griffiths.

Houthis gaining ground

Factions at war have concentrated their forces on three main areas: Nehm, half an hour's drive from Sanaa; Jawf, a mountainous district of the north; and Marib, a western province that saw one of the deadliest incidents earlier this month when a missile attack against a murdered government military camp More than 100 people.

Fighting this week was the most intense that those provinces had seen in three years, according to observers.

A wave of more than 40 air attacks by the coalition hit rebel targets, destroying many of its tanks and armored vehicles, Houthi officials told The Associated Press news agency. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations.

Despite heavy losses on both sides, the Houthis are gaining ground, officials told the AP. The rebels took a key supply line that linked Marib with Jawf and approached the capital of the northwestern province.

The fighting also broke out Monday in the large city of Taiz, controlled by the government, where a mortar shell fired by Houthis hit a busy market, killing three civilians and wounding 10, according to the AP. Meanwhile, strong clashes in the central province of Bayda killed 13 fighters on both sides.

For months, channel negotiations in Oman between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis aroused modest hopes for reconciliation. But the violence that intensifies sharply has put the political process on unstable ground.

Peter Salisbury, the Yemen expert of the International Crisis Group (ICG), said the Houthis could be using their military successes to gain influence before resuming talks next week in Oman.

"Both sides seem to want some kind of truce," Salisbury said. "But the danger is that if the Houthis feel they are at the forefront, they will continue to push for progress and that will make these negotiations difficult."

In a report published on Friday, the ICG said that the Houthis "seemed to be achieving the greatest achievements on the battlefield."

The group of experts warned that if the renewed struggle extended, it would be "a devastating blow to the current efforts to end the war."

The Yemen conflict has left tens of thousands of people dead, mostly civilians, and triggered what the UN has said is the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.