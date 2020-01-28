Tyrann Mathieu rates Kyle Shanahan as & # 39; genius & # 39; and praises the San Francisco 49ers offensive | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLf7accf7cc61718ba035ec9262879656f11% %MINIFYHTMLf7accf7cc61718ba035ec9262879656f12%

The 49ers offense has averaged 235.5 yards per game so far in the playoffs.





Tyrann Mathieu is preparing for a great test when he and the Kansas City Chiefs strive to contain the San Francisco 49ers offense of Kyle Shanahan in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Alongside their explosive defensive front, the 49ers flaunted the No. 2 ground offensive in the league courtesy of Raheem Mostert, who led the team with 772 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman.

The mid-season acquisition of veteran catcher Emmanuel Sanders also added to the presence of rookie catcher Deebo Samuel and George Kittle blocking machine to improve options for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Leading his multifaceted threat in the offensive is Shanahan, who has learned from a large number of great offensive minds on their way to their first role as head coach.

"A creative genius in a sense," Mathieu told the media when he discussed Shanahan at Tuesday's press conference.

"And they find ways to get a good influence on you: they move a lot, they dress up, they wear a lot of things. And I think they have the right players in the right places, you know?

"There are many wide receiver setbacks, wide receiver screens and I think Deebo Samuel is one of the best receivers to do those things."

"They have a three-headed monster in the back field. I think those guys are underestimated, I feel like those three boys can really, you know, ruin a soccer game and I think Jimmy G (Garoppolo) is playing good football in this moment,quot;. and obviously (George) Kittle will be a difficult challenge. "

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, a creative intellectual author, did not refrain from praising Garoppolo in the midst of the debate over the 49ers' pass threat compared to his powerful career game.

Garoppolo threw only six passes for 77 yards and zero touchdowns, as Mostert's four touchdowns performance led the 49ers to victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.

Reid explained: "I would not despise Jimmy (Garoppolo) because Jimmy can throw the ball when necessary.

"Look at the percentages and the rating of Jimmy's pin in recent years here, he is up there, in every situation and just as they handle football and make you honor every hole and every area in the field, you can not belittle the game of pass ".

While his safety and head coach acknowledged the 49ers 'talent, Chiefs' star quarterback Patrick Mahomes underlined his team's ability to win from multiple positions.

This was evidenced during the Divisional Round when the Chiefs fell 24-0 against the Houston Texans to win 51-31 after seven consecutive touchdown scores and 41 points unanswered.

The reigning MVP and his Chiefs offense are tasked with finding a way beyond a 49ers defense that ranked first against the pass during the regular season.

Mahomes added: "The best thing about this team is that we have learned to win in different ways, in terms of scoring early, scoring late, the defense stops us and we score enough and thus be able to plan all kinds of football games has prepared us to go out and win in any way possible.

"They have boys who are runners of power, they have boys who are fast and have everything in between, so we understand that it will be a great challenge to face this defense."

The tight end, Travis Kelce, was equally cautious with the defensive power of San Francisco, highlighting the importance of eliminating costly mistakes.

"You have to go out and be in the attack, but the most important thing is that no balls fall, there are no penalties, the things that really hurt us (in the divisional games and the AFC Championship)."

"Get out really error free and be able to match the energy and exaggeration of the game knowing that, you know what? Everyone will be connected, on and ready to play and the game will be a little faster than usual."

"He's the Super Bowl man, he's the Super Bowl. I mean, if you're not ready for this one, you're committing an injustice against your team."

During 90 minutes of Super Bowl LIV accumulation from Hard Rock Stadium with Rob Ryan and Josh Norman, join us at Sky Sports Action, Main Event Y Mixture from 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 2.