Tyra Banks applauds Gabrielle Union for being & # 39; Vulnerable & # 39; in the middle of the controversy & # 39; AGT & # 39;

The presenter of & # 39; America & # 39; s Next Top Model & # 39; She also praises Gabrielle's husband, Dwyane Wade, for supporting her after her controversial dismissal from the NBC competition program.

Tyra banks has talked about the controversial dismissal of Gabrielle Union since "America has talent"A decision that was reportedly made after Gabrielle expressed concerns about racism on the show. The former host of the NBC competition program intervened in the matter, praising Gabrielle for having the courage to present it.

Given that she was only a hostess for two seasons, the "America's next top model"The presenter admitted that she was not" really immersed in the culture "of the program to comment on specific details related to the departure of Union." I almost like to dip my toe and get out, so I'm not really immersed in the culture. As people ask me about Victoria & # 39; s Secret, I can talk poetically about that, it was there for 10 years, "he explained in an interview with Yahoo.

The model applauded the wife of Dwyane Wade for showing his vulnerable side. "What I love about what he did [Gabrielle] is that he was very vulnerable. I wasn't very close to that, but I saw some of his tweets," added Tyra, who was only the show's host for two seasons. "I thought maybe it was beautiful … how I didn't talk in anger, talk in pain like, & # 39; I'm trying to get over this … and I'm crying & # 39;". "

She continued: "I just thought that was really beautiful. Because many times in entertainment, you have to put this front: I am strong, I am this and I was harmed. I was very vulnerable. … And I also thought it was beautiful that your husband will really support her too. "

Gabrielle was fired from "America & # 39; s Got Talent" in December 2019. Rumor has it that it was the result of her growing concern about the "toxic" work environment, Gabrielle wrote on Twitter: "Many tears, so much gratitude. Just when I feel lost, adrift, just … you lifted me off the ground. Humble and grateful, forever. "

Later, the actress talked about inequalities in the workplace during a panel of female empowerment and inclusion in mid-December. "Don't be the happy black who does the status quo orders because you're scared. Don't let them call you angry when someone else is called passionate. It's scary. There's a great chance you will lose your job … I speak from experience," shared