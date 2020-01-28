Tyga revives Anitta's dating rumors after they are seen approaching behind the scenes at her show

%MINIFYHTML50a33c643af6d412b8607bd5ab566fdf11% %MINIFYHTML50a33c643af6d412b8607bd5ab566fdf12%

Instagram

The rapper of & # 39; Hookah & # 39; and the Brazilian superstar first caused rumors that they were dating in May 2017, when they were caught on camera for dinner in Nobu, Malibu.

Up News Info –

It's love in the air for Tyga Y Anitta? Musicians have rekindled rumors that they could be an article after the rap star visited the Brazilian superstar in the backstage of the "Bloco das Poderosas" rehearsal in Rio de Janeiro.

Adding more fuel to the rumors, Anitta took her Instagram account to share a photo of her approaching Tyga in the backstage. The latter wrapped his arm around her body while she posed seductively for the camera in a leopard suit with cuts around her back and back. In another photo, Anitta was seen talking with a friend while Tyga kept busy talking on the phone.

<br />

%MINIFYHTML50a33c643af6d412b8607bd5ab566fdf13% %MINIFYHTML50a33c643af6d412b8607bd5ab566fdf14%

Tyga and Anitta first caused rumors of romance in May 2017, when they were seen at a night date in Nobu, Malibu, in Los Angeles. However, at that time, some people suspected they were together due to a musical project they were working on, and the rumors soon calmed down.

Before his rumored romance with Anitta, Tyga was closely related to characters like Blac Chyna Y Kylie Jenner. He was engaged to the owner of Lashed Bar and even shared a son, King Cairo, together, before leaving her for him "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star. However, their relationship did not last long, as they separated later in 2017.

Earlier this month, Tyga and Kylie sparked rumors that they were back together after being seen attending the same concert and then going to the same celebrity critical points later. Although they arrived separately, that didn't stop people from assuming it was on purpose. However, the two have not yet responded to the rumors.

Meanwhile, it was rumored that Anitta was dating Niall Horan when they saw her approach especially the Only one direction member during a party night at the Fasano Hotel in Rio de Janeiro. The rumors have never been confirmed.