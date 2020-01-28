Trump's team neglects Bolton's revelations while increasing pressure | USA news

Washington DC – The defense team of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, is ready to deliver his last day of opening arguments on Tuesday, while trying to ignore the new revelations of former White House national security adviser John Bolton, and the increasing pressure by witnesses.

"If a president, any president, had done what the Times reported on the contents of the Bolton manuscript, that would not be an impeccable crime," Trump defense attorney Alan Dershowitz said Monday. He was referring to an upcoming Bolton book in which, according to reports, the former White House assistant writes that Trump told him that he wanted to continue withholding $ 391 million of military aid approved by the Ukrainian Congress until the country of Europe Eastern agreed to help with the investigations of Democratic political rival President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

"Let me repeat: nothing in Bolton's revelations, even if it's true, would reach the level of abuse of power or an impeccable offensive," Dershowitz said Tuesday night after the defense team largely ignored reports on Dershowitz's book during its opening. arguments

Plus:

However, outside the Senate chamber, the revelations provoked calls and debate among some Republicans to consider calling Bolton as a witness.

"It is increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who believe we should listen to John Bolton," said Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who prefers to call witnesses, to journalists at the Capitol.

Republican Senator Susan Collins issued a statement that "reports on John Bolton's book strengthen the case of witnesses and have sparked a series of conversations between my colleagues."

"What is done is to take a hot topic and add fuel to the fire," said Senator Mike Braun, a Republican who wants to acquit Trump from charges of dismissal from the House for abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

Trump was charged in December for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He denied having done anything wrong.

Trump's defense lawyers have argued that there is no direct evidence that the president has conditioned Ukraine's aid in the political investigations of the Bidens.

But after a report from the New York Times about what is in the book, Democrats say Bolton can provide first-hand knowledge about Trump's pressure campaign.

"The case of witnesses and documents was made even stronger by the revelations in the New York Times about Bolton. Claims for witnesses and documents," Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.

"Every few days there is another revelation and another revelation and another revelation, and the case becomes stronger and stronger," Schumer said.

Schumer speaks during a press conference about Trump's political trial (J Scott Applewhite / AP Photo)

Senator Angus King, an independent, told National Public Radio, that "I was already hearing that several Republicans are moving towards voting to at least vote to hear from John Bolton."

"I know John Bolton. He is an integral person and will be honest," Republican Senator Ron Johnson told Al Jazeera.

"But even within that, people have different perspectives, even within the conversation. People have different memories," Johnson said.

Trump has denied Bolton's account, tweeting: "I NEVER told John Bolton that aid to Ukraine was linked to investigations of Democrats, including the Bidens. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book."

Bolton has not spoken publicly about the manuscript.

Trump's team focuses on the Bidens

Meanwhile, Trump's lawyers detailed the timeline around a possible conflict of interest in Hunter Biden's acceptance of a paid position on the board of directors of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.

Hunter Biden received an estimated payment of $ 3 million over three years to join the Burisma board, says Trump's defense.

"All we are saying is that there was a basis,quot; for President Trump to "raise the problem,quot; to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, argued Pam Bondi, former Florida attorney general and member of the Trump team.

In this image of the video, Alan Dershowitz, lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during the political trial (Senate photo TV / AP)

There has been no evidence of irregularities by the Bidens.

After the end of the initial arguments, senators will have 16 hours for written questions. A vote on witnesses is expected as early as Friday.

A two-thirds majority vote in the Senate would be required to condemn and remove Trump from office, an unlikely outcome. Republicans have a majority of 53-47.