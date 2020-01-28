Trump's plan offers the best opportunity for the Palestinian state: Kushner | Israel News

%MINIFYHTML449787543fb19bb344395dd14e6f2cf811% %MINIFYHTML449787543fb19bb344395dd14e6f2cf812%

The plan for the Middle East of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, offers "the last chance for the Palestinians,quot; in his quest for statehood, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner told Al Jazeera on Tuesday. exclusive interview.

"This is the first time Israel has agreed on a Palestinian state and it is the first time Israel has agreed on a map, so this is an incredible opportunity for the Palestinian leadership," Kushner said.

"If you really want to create a good opportunity for your people, it would be wise to seize it."

Kushner, who is also Trump's son-in-law, made the comments shortly after the US president. UU. It will reveal the long-delayed plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Palestinian leaders of rival factions called the agreement dead when they arrived, rejecting it as an attempt by the United States and Israel to "end the Palestinian cause."

The plan recognizes Israeli sovereignty over the main blocks of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, something that the Palestinian leadership has repeatedly rejected.

"According to this plan, what we have done is to limit the growth of Israeli settlements for four years," said Kushner, lead author of the initiative.

"There has never been a freeze four years before. Israel has agreed to do that in exchange for recognizing those settlements … the reality is that those settlements will never be uprooted."

"We are willing to recognize the reality of the map. That is, if there will ever be a two-state solution, I think this is the only map that can work," he said, adding that there may be some margin. with respect to some border demarcations.

"The Palestinian Authority would prefer to go and complain rather than come to the table and negotiate, which frankly shows that they are not ready to have a state."