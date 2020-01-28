Trump will reveal the US-Israeli plan: all the latest updates | USA news

%MINIFYHTML7a8e80a667fdf8da7929c70b234a016e11% %MINIFYHTML7a8e80a667fdf8da7929c70b234a016e12%

After more than two years of discussions and several delays, US President Donald Trump is expected to reveal his long-awaited US-Israeli plan, which is also known as the "Agreement of the Century."

Trump's plan, which will be launched by the White House on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. GMT, is the proposal of the US president. UU. To revive the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

The Palestinian leadership has rejected the proposal even before its launch, as the plan is expected to be favorable to Israel, and Netanyahu has hailed it as an opportunity to "make history,quot; and define Israel's final borders.

Here are the latest updates:

LIVE: President Donald Trump reveals the US-Israeli plan, which is known as the & # 39; Middle East peace plan & # 39 ;. Follow the latest updates: https://t.co/fNJ4AlXHTO https://t.co/smCQMR48ey – Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) January 28, 2020

Protests in Gaza

Trump's plan was not well received in the Gaza Strip, where thousands of protesters took to the streets on Tuesday, burned photos of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and raised banners saying "Palestine is not for sale,quot; .

During the demonstration, the Hamas rulers in Gaza expressed infrequent support for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of the rival Fatah movement, and welcomed his call for an extensive meeting of Palestinian factions.

Read the full story here.

Palestinians protest when smoke rises from burning tires before the announcement by US President Donald Trump of his Middle East peace plan (Mohammed Salem / Reuters)

Netanyahu accused

The 12-page document will be launched at a delicate time for both Israel and the US. UU.

Trump is in the middle of a political trial, while Netanyahu had been formally charged in court on charges of corruption.

Netanyahu was in Washington to meet with the president of the United States, Donald Trump, before the proposal was published when the Israeli attorney general presented the charges in a Jerusalem court on Tuesday.

Both leaders also face re-election. Israelis must return to the polls on March 2 and Trump is preparing for the US presidential election. UU. On November 3.

Plan & # 39; will end the Palestinian cause & # 39;

Palestinian The prime minister has condemned the president Triumph& # 39; s plan as an effort to "end the Palestinian cause,quot;.

"We reject it and demand that the international community not be a partner because it contradicts the basic principles of international law and inalienable Palestinian rights," said Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

Palestinians fear the plan will destroy their hopes for an independent state in the occupied, occupied West Bank East of Jerusalemand the besieged Gaza Strip. Palestinian leaders say they were not invited to Washington, DC, and that no plan can work without them.

Read the full story here.

Arab League to hold meeting

The Arab League said it will convene a meeting on Saturday in response to Trump's US-Israeli plan.

Hossam Zaki, deputy secretary of the pan-Arab agency, told reporters Tuesday that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas would attend to discuss the so-called "Agreement of the Century."

The meeting occurs following a Palestinian request to hold the meeting.