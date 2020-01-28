Trump reveals US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections | USA news

%MINIFYHTML4ee279227b59641970ca97ee5bc88fa511% %MINIFYHTML4ee279227b59641970ca97ee5bc88fa512%

US President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday the delayed plan of the United States and Israel on Tuesday amid repeated rejections by the Palestinians.

"Today Israel has taken a giant step towards peace," Trump said while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was at his side.

"My vision presents a win-win solution for both parties," he said, adding that Israeli leaders have said they will support the proposal, which is known as the Middle East peace plan.

Before the proposal was announced, the Palestinians declared her dead upon arrival, saying it was an attempt to "end,quot; the Palestinian cause.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to make a statement at 7:00 PM.

Trump's initiative, whose lead author is son-in-law Jared Kushner, follows a long line of efforts to solve one of the most difficult problems in the world. Peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians collapsed in 2014.

The Palestinians have refused to commit to the Trump administration and denounced its first stage: a $ 50 billion economic recovery plan announced last June.

As part of the plan announced on Tuesday, the main Israeli settlement blocks within the occupied West Bank would remain under Israeli control, senior administration officials said before the proposal was published.

The plan also requires a four-year freeze on Israel's settlement activity, officials said.

The officials added that the plan demands the creation of the State of Palestine. Previously it was not clear if the plan would abandon the two-state solution.

Trump said Jerusalem will continue to be the "undivided capital of Israel." But he also said that according to the plan, East Jerusalem would serve as the capital of the State of Palestine.

Palestinians have previously said that the United States cannot be an honest intermediary for peace in the region, accusing it of pro-Israeli bias.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, moving the US embassy. UU. From Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and cutting hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid for the Palestinians.

The Trump administration in November reversed decades of US policy when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington no longer considered Israeli settlements on occupied West Bank lands incompatible with international law.

The plan comes when Trump and Netanyahu face political problems at home.

Trump was indicted in the House of Representatives last month and is being tried in the Senate on charges of abuse of power. Netanyahu faces corruption charges and national elections on March 2, his third in less than a year. Both men deny having acted badly.

Netanyahu's electoral rival, Benny Gantz, who was also in Washington, DC, said this week that he also supported the plan.

"The president's peace plan is a significant and historic milestone," Gantz told reporters on Monday.

